Broncos request to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for defensive coordinator position

Sean Payton is starting to build his staff in Denver.

The new Broncos coach has started looking into candidates for his offensive and defensive coordinator positions. And on Friday, Payton requested to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for Denver's defensive coordinator opening.

Flores is regarded highly across the NFL, winning four Super Bowls as the Patriots' defensive assistant coach and scout from 2004-2018. He also led the Dolphins to two winning seasons as their head coach from 2019-2021.

But Flores also has an interesting history with the Broncos after he sued them for racial discrimination in 2021. He claimed the team only interviewed him in 2019 for their head coach opening to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Even though he brought a lawsuit against the Broncos, all might be forgiven since there is now a new head coach, general manager and owner in place since that 2019 interview.

Desai is also well-respected across the league, working for the Bears from 2013-2021, most recently as the defensive coordinator in 2021. And he spent the past season in Seattle and was a candidate for Minnesota's defensive coordinator position before dropping out of the race Friday. Desai has opted to focus on the Broncos' opening after former Denver head coach Vic Fangio recommended Desai focus on the the Broncos' job. Fangio, who was recently hired by the Dolphins, is close friends with Desai as they worked together in Chicago.

With Flores and Desai interviewing for the position, that might lead some to believe the Broncos are moving on from current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. But that's not exactly the case.

Payton spoke to Evero on Thursday about staying on as the defensive coordinator, but Evero is still a finalist with the Colts and Cardinals for their head coach vacancies. And even if Evero doesn't land a head coaching gig, he may want out of Denver considering the team fired his close friend, Nathaniel Hackett. He's believed to be the top candidate for the Vikings defensive coordinator opening.

There should be more clarity on Evero's future soon, while the Broncos and Payton will still likely interview more candidates in case Evero opts to leave.