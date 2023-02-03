ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for defensive coordinator position

By George Stoia,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285TAE_0kbndAHM00
Dolphins coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver a Dec. 27 game against the Saints in New Orleans. The fired coach sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. The Associated Press

Sean Payton is starting to build his staff in Denver.

The new Broncos coach has started looking into candidates for his offensive and defensive coordinator positions. And on Friday, Payton requested to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for Denver's defensive coordinator opening.

Flores is regarded highly across the NFL, winning four Super Bowls as the Patriots' defensive assistant coach and scout from 2004-2018. He also led the Dolphins to two winning seasons as their head coach from 2019-2021.

But Flores also has an interesting history with the Broncos after he sued them for racial discrimination in 2021. He claimed the team only interviewed him in 2019 for their head coach opening to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Even though he brought a lawsuit against the Broncos, all might be forgiven since there is now a new head coach, general manager and owner in place since that 2019 interview.

Desai is also well-respected across the league, working for the Bears from 2013-2021, most recently as the defensive coordinator in 2021. And he spent the past season in Seattle and was a candidate for Minnesota's defensive coordinator position before dropping out of the race Friday. Desai has opted to focus on the Broncos' opening after former Denver head coach Vic Fangio recommended Desai focus on the the Broncos' job. Fangio, who was recently hired by the Dolphins, is close friends with Desai as they worked together in Chicago.

With Flores and Desai interviewing for the position, that might lead some to believe the Broncos are moving on from current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. But that's not exactly the case.

Payton spoke to Evero on Thursday about staying on as the defensive coordinator, but Evero is still a finalist with the Colts and Cardinals for their head coach vacancies. And even if Evero doesn't land a head coaching gig, he may want out of Denver considering the team fired his close friend, Nathaniel Hackett. He's believed to be the top candidate for the Vikings defensive coordinator opening.

There should be more clarity on Evero's future soon, while the Broncos and Payton will still likely interview more candidates in case Evero opts to leave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

What They're Saying: Sean Payton introduces himself to Broncos Country

The Broncos introduced Sean Payton as the 20th coach in team history on Monday. Here were some of the quotes at Broncos HQ that stood out:. “I want to thank the ownership group, who are present today. It was a longer process this year for most clubs relative to the new protocols. My first meeting with Greg (Penner) and George (Paton) and ‘Condi’ (Condoleezza Rice) was on a Tuesday in Los Angeles at 10 (a.m). It went for 4.5 hours, and it was fantastic."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Sean Payton is exactly what the Broncos need

ENGLEWOOD — The adults are in charge of the Broncos again. Now go to your room! “I don’t anticipate the (Mile High) crowd having to count down the play-clock,” Sean Payton jabbed Monday after he was introduced as the authoritative 20th coach of the Broncos. Seated between franchise CEO Greg Penner and general manager George...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Can Sean Payton 'fix' Russell Wilson? Here's the new coach's plan

ENGLEWOOD — During the Broncos' coaching search, quarterback Russell Wilson reached out to Sean Payton before Payton eventually was hired in Denver. Wilson has gotten to know Payton through his 11 years in the NFL, playing against him in Seattle and playing for him at the Pro Bowl. And it was no surprise he wanted to speak with Payton during the interview process, given Wilson's praise of Payton in January. ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach

The Broncos introduced Sean Payton as the team's 20th coach after he signed a 5-year contract. Led by co-owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos conducted a 37-day search after firing Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26. Payton was always considered one of the top candidates due to his prior success in coaching the Saints for 15 seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Sean Payton plans to change Broncos' culture with a laser focus on details

ENGLEWOOD — Tucked in the left front pocket of Sean Payton's navy blue plaid jacket was an orange pocket square. For Payton, who was officially introduced as the Broncos' coach Monday, every detail matters — from the orange tie he wore two Sundays ago on FOX that hinted he was coming to Denver, to the pocket square he wore in the auditorium at UCHealth Training Center. "This pocket tissue I'm...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three observations from shorthanded Denver Nuggets defeat in Minnesota

Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun got to try bigger roles on for size in Sunday’s 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves. Porter, who has sometimes been relegated to a floor-spacing role when Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are working their potent two-man game, was the only regular Nuggets starter to make the trip to Minnesota. The result was a team-high 16 shots for Denver’s 6-foot-10 forward. Porter was uncharacteristically inefficient from 3-point range, finishing 2 for 10, but he found success going to the hoop. He made 5 of his 6 shots inside the arc and got to the line eight times, making six. He led the Nuggets with 22 points and added three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. His minus-7 rating was the best on Denver’s roster.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Sunday, Feb. 5)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Cavs (-4.5) against Pacers: I like the road favorite here. Cavs are playing well while Indiana has struggled due to some key injuries. 2. Houston (-11.5) against Temple: Big number for a road team but I think the Cougars roll. 3. Tyrese Maxey (+550) to win Sixth Man of the Year: The Philly guard has been playing great for one of the hottest teams in the NBA. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 66-70)
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy