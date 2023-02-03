ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Sharon D Pfeifer
3d ago

I was going to say China owns a big section through the disguise of some other business name. It wouldn’t surprise me really.

Hot 97-5

7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota

I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Regulatory, tribal impacts hang over North Dakota's corporate farming debate

(Prairie News Service) North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.  Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?

Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?

STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota State Legislature: Health care bill scrutinized, livestock bill discussed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Health care and Livestock appear to be taking their place in ongoing discussions during the 68th legislative session in Bismarck. A bill aimed at providing more health care options for North Dakotans is being met with opposition. House Bill 1416 states health insurers cannot obstruct a patient's...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2022 a brutal year for North Dakota winter storm damage

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is number one on the list of states most affected by winter weather last year. A study by ValuePenguin shows 2022 winter storm property damage amounted to roughly 60-million dollars. That was more than six-times the total for New York, which came in a distant second.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KFYR-TV

Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

5th-largest Powerball drawing Monday night; jackpot at $747M

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the lottery jackpot is on the rise across the United States, there seems to be an increase in the sale of tickets. Players are not only looking to win, but to win big with recent payouts. This is especially true with the fifth-largest Powerball drawing Monday night.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
Times-Online

ND Outdoors: Why not become a hunter ed instructor?

If you’ve ever wondered why a hunter education class isn’t offered in your town or why the dates and times weren’t to your preference, the answer and fix are straightforward. First, all hunter education classes in North Dakota are taught by volunteer instructors. These volunteers likely spend...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
