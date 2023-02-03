ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title

The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy