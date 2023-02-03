Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo community argues school district's equity survey invites outside influenceSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Westword
A New Pozole and Mezcal Tasting Event Is Coming to Denver
"This is the kind of experience you only get when you're in the industry," says Jimmy Carbone, one of the co-founders of Bowl of 'Zole, a pozole and agave spirit tasting event that's coming to Denver for the first time on Thursday, March 30. Carbone was a restaurant owner in...
Westword
I Was Robbed in Downtown Denver...for My Leftovers
Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.
Westword
Cirrus Social Club Could Bring Cannabis-Friendly Date Nights to Colfax
Denver could soon boast a unique nightlife option if Cirrus Social Club, a proposed marijuana-friendly lounge and hangout space, is approved by the city. Owner Arend Richard envisions Cirrus as a spot for date nights and intimate evenings, with a four-piece jazz band, Steinway & Sons player piano, booth seating and Volcano vaporizers for burning marijuana.
Westword
Ninety-Year-Old Liquor Store on East Colfax Becomes Art Studio and Workshop
The building at 10201 East Colfax Avenue, once home to a liquor store that operated for nine decades, has been vacant for the past year. But it will soon be filled with artists and creators when the Aurora Cultural Arts District opens East Colfax Gallery and Studios in the space, with a grand opening on February 22.
Westword
Social Sightings: Pass the Pickle Shots
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits; it goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches, and one of...
Westword
20th Street Gym Boxing Program at Rec Center Gets KO'd Once Again
For coach Robert Baca and his 20th Street Gym Boxing, the hits just keep coming. After surviving a 2013 restructuring by Denver Parks & Recreation — which considers the nearly eighty-year-old program a “niche” program — this youth-oriented boxing tradition located inside the 20th Street Recreation Center nearly folded completely because of the pandemic, then fought its way back last year. But Baca and his students were forced to move out once again in mid-December, this time because the city needed the 20th Street building to serve as an intake center for the migrants who'd started arriving in October, with dozens landing in Denver every day by the end of the year. (On February 6, the city estimated that more than 4,500 migrants had come to Denver.)
Westword
Why Walt Keller Moved From the Lumber Baron Inn to Hollywood
Walt Keller may live in California now, but most of his story was written in Denver. And although he's a working, 53-year-old actor trying to thrive in the youthful, fiercely challenging entertainment industry in Los Angeles, he's made some headway. Keller has already appeared in several roles, many of which...
Westword
Denver Multi-Instrumentalist The Orchestrator Uses NFTs for Marketing...and It's Worked
Brandon Theis has become one of the most popular multi-instrumental acts in Denver as The Orchestrator, whose chilled-out, wobbly beats oozing sexy saxophone frills have earned headlining slots at the Bluebird Theater, Larimer Lounge, the Marquis Theater and Globe Hall, which all sold out. His music is as unique as his marketing techniques, and while he's also sold out his February 10 show at Meow Wolf, a second performance was added for Thursday, February 9.
Westword
Popular Denver Storytelling Podcast The Narrators Returns After Hiatus
After more than a year-long hiatus, the Best of Denver-winning podcast The Narrators is back. The podcast began in 2012 as a way to promote the titular group's monthly storytelling event, but it has since grown into its own entity, with 239 episodes currently available and more on the way.
Westword
Dispensary Celebrating Recreational Opening by Giving Away a Year's Supply of Rosin
If one dab will do you, then what will a year's worth of rosin do?. Denver-based rosin brand Egozi launched to much acclaim in 2022, but recreational consumers of the popular cannabis concentrate have been blocked from shopping for it at the company's front-yard dispensary, Alto. But that's about to change, according to founder Elias Egozi, and he's throwing a big party and giveaway to celebrate.
Westword
Boulder Built Just Bought Boulder's Oldest Dispensary
Boulder's longest-running dispensary has changed hands, but the new owner says he's a big fan of the place and doesn't plan to alter much about the store. Boulder Built, a wholesale marijuana grower owned by Boulder native Orion Hurley, purchased Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company, at 5420 Arapahoe Avenue, on January 19. The place will have new employees as well as a new owner, but the name and layout will remain the same.
Westword
City of Denver Extends Contract to Administer Emergency Rental Assistance
Denver City Council is making sure people who applied for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program don't get left high and dry. On February 6, council approved a resolution to amend its contract with The Community Firm, which is part of the Community Economic Defense Project. That project started during the pandemic as the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, which endeavored specifically to prevent evictions during the pandemic before expanding its mission to help create better conditions for low-income and working people in Colorado.
Westword
Denver Women's Chorus Shares Queer History in "P.S. I Love You"
The Denver Women’s Chorus has a long history of providing politically progressive messages through the power of song. Since 1984, the trans- and nonbinary-inclusive chorus, which currently comprises approximately 150 LGBTQ+ singers and dedicated allies, has always embraced diversity, equity and intersectional feminism, promoting change with music throughout the Denver area.
Westword
Pet Peeve: Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Deposits for Denver Renters With Animals
In 2022, Soo Cho and her boyfriend, Alan Ngo, adopted a two-year-old husky mix named Aspen after fostering him for a few months. Like so many pet owners, Cho thinks of Aspen as her child. But unlike most people who rent a home with their children, the couple knows that there's always the possibility that they will have to surrender Aspen to an animal shelter because of the pet deposits, fees and pet rent that many landlords require renters to pay every month.
Westword
Artist Adrienne DeLoe Starts GoFundMe After Tragic Loss
Denver mixed-media artist Adrienne DeLoe, whose self-portrait accompanying a story on pandemic portraits appeared on the cover of Westword two years ago, has created a GoFundMe after suffering a heartbreaking loss when her husband of 21 years, Ryan Lubitz, took his own life on January 14. "It has been three...
Westword
Campaign Mailers and Park Hill Golf Course Take Center Stage at District 9 Debate
“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have someone who you call ineffective and then also recognize that they are the sole target of an entire developer [smear] campaign citywide,” said Candi CdeBaca at a Denver City Council District 9 debate held in the CSU Spur’s Hydro building on the National Western Complex grounds the evening of February 7.
Westword
A Snitch in Time: The FBI's Informant Inside Denver's George Floyd Protests
As Trevor Aaronson watched coverage of racial justice protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder, the longtime journalist grew curious about how one particular law enforcement agency was responding to this key moment in civil rights history. He saw Department of Homeland Security officers pulling people...
Westword
Proposed Bill Would Make Car Theft in Colorado a Felony Regardless of Vehicle Value
Currently, if a car is worth less than $2,000 and it gets stolen, Colorado law considers the crime to be a misdemeanor rather than a felony. In other words, the person who owns the car isn’t any less screwed than someone who drives a brand-new $70,000 Audi, but the law treats them differently.
