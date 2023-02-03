ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland Wastewater Department Rebranding to Water Reclamation

One City service in Midland is getting a name change. The City of Midland announced on Friday that the Wastewater department is being rebranded as the Water Reclamation department. The City says that the new name more accurately describes the function of the department and its facilities, as they aren’t wasting anything, but rather reclaiming locally used water and the nutrient resources that water contains.
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire

The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.
kisswtlz.com

Mt. Pleasant Crash Clams Life of Elderly Man

A 92-year-old Mount Pleasant man died from a crash last Friday. Police say an 81-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Impala south on Sweeney Street around 3:30 P.M. The elderly man was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the woman failed to yield at a stop sign at Broomfield Street. Her car was struck by a Ford F-250. They were taken to a local hospital where the man died of his injuries and the woman was listed in critical condition.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Missing Teen Found Safe

A 17-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing January 25 from Mt. Pleasant has been found safe. Jade Lee Sackett was believed to have been in the Saginaw or Lansing areas. Police say the girl’s father was able to locate her, although they did not specify where she was found.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Flint Journal

ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program

FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
OWOSSO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy