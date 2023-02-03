Read full article on original website
abc12.com
72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
kisswtlz.com
Midland Wastewater Department Rebranding to Water Reclamation
One City service in Midland is getting a name change. The City of Midland announced on Friday that the Wastewater department is being rebranded as the Water Reclamation department. The City says that the new name more accurately describes the function of the department and its facilities, as they aren’t wasting anything, but rather reclaiming locally used water and the nutrient resources that water contains.
kisswtlz.com
Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire
The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
kisswtlz.com
Mt. Pleasant Crash Clams Life of Elderly Man
A 92-year-old Mount Pleasant man died from a crash last Friday. Police say an 81-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Impala south on Sweeney Street around 3:30 P.M. The elderly man was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the woman failed to yield at a stop sign at Broomfield Street. Her car was struck by a Ford F-250. They were taken to a local hospital where the man died of his injuries and the woman was listed in critical condition.
Bay City, Michigan is Home to DOZENS Of Century-Old Mansions
Every city, or town has that "rich" neighborhood in it. The houses are a little bigger, the yards and roads are a little better manicured... but not all of those neighborhoods aren't as incredibly historic as the Bay City Center Avenue Historic District. Bay City is the Lumber Capital of...
Southbound US-127 near Dunckel Road back open following accident
US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open.
kisswtlz.com
Missing Teen Found Safe
A 17-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing January 25 from Mt. Pleasant has been found safe. Jade Lee Sackett was believed to have been in the Saginaw or Lansing areas. Police say the girl’s father was able to locate her, although they did not specify where she was found.
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Fenton Polar Plunge helps raise more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan
FENTON, MI – More than 300 people jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, Feb. 4 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Area 13 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, now in its 13th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics. Pat...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Morning Sun
Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
Michigan man dies after multi-car crash
One man is dead and two were injured after a two-car crash Sunday.
$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program
FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
WILX-TV
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
