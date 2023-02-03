One City service in Midland is getting a name change. The City of Midland announced on Friday that the Wastewater department is being rebranded as the Water Reclamation department. The City says that the new name more accurately describes the function of the department and its facilities, as they aren’t wasting anything, but rather reclaiming locally used water and the nutrient resources that water contains.

