FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday. The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr. Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
News On 6
Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall
Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years. The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers. The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium. The...
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
Pryor Works To Bring Locally Grown Grocery Store To Downtown
There are plans to bring a new grocery store to downtown Pryor that would feature locally-grown produce. The mayor said it represents a major investment in the community. In Pryor, there's a renewed interest in revitalizing a once-vibrant downtown. "I would look at other downtowns and think why can't we...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
OnlyInYourState
3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations
If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
