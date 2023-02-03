Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable
Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail
Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
sanfernandosun.com
Living in a Car — Hope the Mission Executives Share Their Experience
It isn’t possible to live in any area in Los Angeles without seeing those who are homeless. Each day, we see them push their belongings in shopping carts, they’re on buses and the metro rail, sitting at bus stops trying to sleep while sitting up. Most people will...
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
scitechdaily.com
Paving the Way for New PTSD Treatments – Scientists Reveal How the Brain Stores Remote Fear Memories
A study conducted by UC Riverside researchers on mice may pave the way for new innovative treatments for individuals with PTSD. A mouse study from the University of California, Riverside, published in Nature Neuroscience, has uncovered the basic mechanisms that drive the brain to consolidate remote fear memories of traumatic events from the past, ranging from a few months to decades ago.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
thewolfpacket.org
CHS bathroom passes can’t stop disrupting our classes
CHS students are fed up with six minute bathroom passes. As a result of the Tiktok “Devious Licks” vandalism trend last fall, bathroom passes were introduced to CHS to try to combat the issue. The new small yellow paper passes implemented in the classrooms limit students to six minutes out of class and require a teacher’s signature on the spot. The new paper passes are more of a disruption to class than any other pass introduced to CHS classrooms.
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA reentry program
Carlos Montes, 30, disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles while serving a 5-year sentence for robbery and evading police.
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: Palm Springs among top 25 small cities with highest roadway fatality rates
City leaders and others who frequently express alarm at the number of transportation fatalities here may have a good reason, a report last week appears to confirm. Driving the news: Data from a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, released Thursday, shows Palm Springs has some of the highest roadway fatality rates in the nation for a city its size.
foxla.com
LA Metro, OCTA, San Bernardino Co. Transit offer free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES - LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday — Feb. 4, 1913. Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in...
newsantaana.com
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Friday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual Transit Equity Day, which honors the...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
The 12 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles
Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato or tomatillo and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, throw in an egg, and you have one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever created. Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. For starters, contrary...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
Comments / 0