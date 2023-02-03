Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires
Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
Alabama loses staffer to Falcons, adds 2 analysts
Early February can be a busy time for staff transactions and that’s certainly the case with the Alabama football program. News broke in the last few days with the hire of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. There are a few moves occurring behind the scenes,...
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama football’s class of 2024
For the second year in a row, Alabama lost one of the earlier commitments in a recruiting cycle. Martavious Collins, a four-star from Rome (Ga.) High, announced he was reopening his recruitment on Monday. “I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me...
Lane Kiffin, recruiting master, plants seed for son Knox, 2028 QB, who reveals top 5 schools
Lane Kiffin knows as well as anyone how recruiting works. So, he is planting the seed early for his son Knox, taking to Twitter to reveal his middle school-aged son’s top 5. Yes, the Ole Miss Rebels made young Knox’s list, along with Oregon, Florida, Georgia and Texas.
Watch John Daly sing Alabama’s ‘Dixieland Delight’ in packed Ohio bar
John Daly is many things, including a karaoke singer. The 56-year-old golfer was at the Brick Street Bar in Oxford, Ohio, in front of Miami (Ohio) University students, singing no other than “Dixieland Delight,” per WhiskeyRiff.com. Per the report, this isn’t the first time Daly has taken to...
How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?
The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
Super Bowl DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 win or lose, plus $1,050 in welcome bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 will determine who between the Chiefs and Eagles will hoist the Lombardi Trophy and with our DraftKings Ohio promo code,...
Bama fan Josh Jacobs becomes teammates with Derrick Henry
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs counts his Alabama fandom back to the days when Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy were toting the football for the Crimson Tide. Each played three seasons at Alabama, with Richardson running for 3,130 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry from 2009 through 2011 and Lacy running for 2,402 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry from 2010 through 2012.
Jalen Hurts had his most productive NFL passing game versus Chiefs
As Philadelphia prepares to play Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has one game of experience against the Chiefs to draw from. In that game, the former Alabama QB produced the most passing yards of his NFL career. Philadelphia lost to Kansas City 42-30 on Oct....
What TV channel is Senior Bowl on today? Live stream, how to watch online, TV, time, full rosters
The Reese’s Senior Bowl, the premier college football all-star game, is set for Saturday, Feb. 4. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Quarterbacks Max Duggan and Tyson Bagent have turned the page on terrific seasons that ended badly with national championships in sight. TCU’s Duggan...
Cameron Smith: AG Steve Marshall has eyes wide shut on inmate release law
Leave it up to an Alabama politician to score political points by attacking a law designed to promote public safety, save taxpayers money, and help integrate inmates back into society. Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama to know he’s tough on crime, but his way of thinking is why Alabama’s criminal justice system is in shambles in the first place.
Guest opinion: A child of Birmingham Southern College
I am a child of Birmingham Southern College. Though I never matriculated as a student on the Hilltop, I was raised by a community of Birmingham Southern College graduates. The lives they lead made an indelible impression on me. They set the examples I aspired to. And as I result, I write with certainty that most of the good fortune in my life is directly attributable to Birmingham Southern College.
Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?
Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
