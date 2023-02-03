I am a child of Birmingham Southern College. Though I never matriculated as a student on the Hilltop, I was raised by a community of Birmingham Southern College graduates. The lives they lead made an indelible impression on me. They set the examples I aspired to. And as I result, I write with certainty that most of the good fortune in my life is directly attributable to Birmingham Southern College.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO