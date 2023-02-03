ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires

Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama loses staffer to Falcons, adds 2 analysts

Early February can be a busy time for staff transactions and that’s certainly the case with the Alabama football program. News broke in the last few days with the hire of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. There are a few moves occurring behind the scenes,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?

The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bama fan Josh Jacobs becomes teammates with Derrick Henry

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs counts his Alabama fandom back to the days when Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy were toting the football for the Crimson Tide. Each played three seasons at Alabama, with Richardson running for 3,130 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry from 2009 through 2011 and Lacy running for 2,402 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry from 2010 through 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Cameron Smith: AG Steve Marshall has eyes wide shut on inmate release law

Leave it up to an Alabama politician to score political points by attacking a law designed to promote public safety, save taxpayers money, and help integrate inmates back into society. Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama to know he’s tough on crime, but his way of thinking is why Alabama’s criminal justice system is in shambles in the first place.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: A child of Birmingham Southern College

I am a child of Birmingham Southern College. Though I never matriculated as a student on the Hilltop, I was raised by a community of Birmingham Southern College graduates. The lives they lead made an indelible impression on me. They set the examples I aspired to. And as I result, I write with certainty that most of the good fortune in my life is directly attributable to Birmingham Southern College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?

Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
