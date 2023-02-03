Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Edge is the ninth model year of the crossover’s second – and possibly final – generation. As such, the midsize crossover received only a few minor changes for the 2023 model year, with the only major addition being that of the ST Interior Appearance Package for the range-topping ST trim.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Prius: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Toyota Prius has always been the choice of car to own if you’re looking for reliability and outstanding fuel economy, and for 2023, it just got even better. Performance finally has a place in this vehicle, and with a bigger engine than ever before, the Prius is finally a zippy vehicle.
Kelley Blue Book’s Best Compact SUV of 2023 Is Mighty Pricey Compared to Rivals
Kelley Blue Book ranked the best compact SUVs of the year. Their top pick may surprise some auto enthusiasts. The post Kelley Blue Book’s Best Compact SUV of 2023 Is Mighty Pricey Compared to Rivals appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the S-Class has always had a lot riding on its shoulders. It is the incubator of new technology and design language for the brand, which eventually trickles down throughout the lineup. The outgoing model had been on sale for seven years, so when the seventh generation S-Class was launched in 2021 it was a radical departure from its predecessor.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Carscoops
2024 BMW X5 Lights Up In New Teaser, Will Debut Soon
Spy photographers have snapped the 2024 BMW X5 on numerous occasions and now we’re getting our first official look at the facelifted crossover. Set to debut soon, the updated model was teased in a short video that shows the crossover will have an illuminated grille as well as a new front bumper. The clip also teases updated head- and taillights, although details are hard to make out.
msn.com
Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. There are many reasons why drivers are gravitating toward electric vehicles. Money is one of them. While EVs can command a higher...
msn.com
2024 Toyota Tacoma Spy Photos Show Truck's Digital Interior
The new interior features a redesigned steering wheel and revised center console. Spy photos captured today provide the latest look at the next-generation Toyota Tacoma. The midsize truck has been out and about several times recently in heavy camouflage. However, this is the first time we've seen images of the interior.
electrek.co
Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you. Blume confirmed last year...
Land Rover Defender So Popular That A Third Production Shift Has Been Added
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided to add a third shift for the popular Land Rover Defender at its production facility in Slovakia, according to Automotive News Europe. Already the company's best-selling model, the extra shift will help to clear a backlog of orders for the off-roader. Available in three body styles and with powertrains that include everything from a four-cylinder diesel (not available in the USA) to a brawny V8, the Defender lineup provides plenty of choice. In fact, it's been JLR's best-selling model for seven quarters consecutively. In the fourth quarter of 2022, wholesales (sales to dealers) amounted to 23,816 units, and of the 214,000 JLR orders, the Defender makes up about a quarter of that. These numbers are only expected to rise when an all-electric Defender is unveiled in 2025.
