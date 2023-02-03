Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided to add a third shift for the popular Land Rover Defender at its production facility in Slovakia, according to Automotive News Europe. Already the company's best-selling model, the extra shift will help to clear a backlog of orders for the off-roader. Available in three body styles and with powertrains that include everything from a four-cylinder diesel (not available in the USA) to a brawny V8, the Defender lineup provides plenty of choice. In fact, it's been JLR's best-selling model for seven quarters consecutively. In the fourth quarter of 2022, wholesales (sales to dealers) amounted to 23,816 units, and of the 214,000 JLR orders, the Defender makes up about a quarter of that. These numbers are only expected to rise when an all-electric Defender is unveiled in 2025.

2 DAYS AGO