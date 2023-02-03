Read full article on original website
‘1923’ Delivers Another Shocking Dutton Death [Spoilers Alert]
1923 delivered the shocking death of yet another Dutton as it returned from a mid-season break with Episode 5 on Sunday (Feb. 5), and yet another Dutton's life hangs in the balance by the end of the show. What Happens to the Duttons in Episode 5 of 1923?. Episode 5...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance
The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon
I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA
A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
Netflix Walks Back Proposed Anti-Password Sharing Measures
The days of logging into Netflix with your friend’s login info are coming to an end. Maybe?. Earlier in the week, Netflix posted plans to crack down on password sharing to their help center website. Whether or not the already-shrinking Netflix user base will be on board with it is a whole different question. Last year, Netflix’s CEO openly cited the whole password-sharing phenomenon as the reason why earnings reports didn't quite hit the projected numbers. Maybe there are other issues, such as Netflix being notorious for canceling fan-favorite shows after just one season. Maybe it's that they aren't the only game in town anymore. But we digress.
Are Minnesota & Wisconsin The States That Hate Netflix The Most Right Now?
I’m sure by now you have heard about Netflix cracking down on password sharing. With us living in a world where gas prices are on the rise (again) and eggs cost as much as a Netflix subscription, Netflix decided to add more salt to our wounds. And guess what? People are not having it, especially Midwesterners!
Minnesota One Of Top 10 States That Hates New Netflix Policy
If you are feeling like people are a little extra cranky right now, you might think that it is because our nose hairs are freezing outside right now in Minnesota, but it might be because of Netflix. Minnesota just landed on a list that is not showcasing our "Minnesota Nice" very well.
