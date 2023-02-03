Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Related
WBOC
Pedestrian Killed in Millsboro Parking Lot
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot. Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Charged for Dealing Drugs
A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Saturday Rollover Crash
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim involved in a serious crash that turned fatal in the Milton area on February 4, 2023, as Charles Maxwell, 20, of Milton, Delaware. Maxwell was later pronounced deceased on February 4, 2023, at the hospital. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating...
WGMD Radio
Smyrna Woman Charged with 4th Felony DUI & Weapons Offenses
A Smyrna woman has been charged with DUI and weapons offenses after a traffic stop just before 2:30 Friday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a Jeep Wrangler failing to stay within the lane of travel on Route 13 near Smyrna Leipsic Road and made a traffic stop. Troopers could smell alcohol coming from the driver, 49 year old Ainka Wilson of Smyrna and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was arrested for DUI – a search of the Jeep turned up a loaded 9mm handgun. A computer check showed Wilson had three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP
A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said. Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With 4th DUI, Weapons Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Route 13 in the area of Smyrna Leipsic Road observed a white Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound on Route 13 failing to stay within its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Ainka Wilson.
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted of illegally possessing firearm following fatal crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2021 fatal crash. During the late evening hours of October 21, 2021, investigators responded to the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive for a fatal crash. While at the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a firearm from immediately beneath where 35-year-old Timothy Ketterman was seated. A search of Ketterman’s vehicle revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is a convicted felon and legally not eligible to possess a handgun.
11 Dead Pets Found In Home Without Smoke Alarms Installed: Maryland Fire Marshal
Nearly a dozen pets needlessly died over the weekend when a blaze broke out in a Maryland home that previously had been provided with smoke alarms that were never installed, according to the state’s fire marshal. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, fire crews from multiple agencies...
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
WDEL 1150AM
Police investigating shooting at Appoquinimink basketball game
Delaware State Police said they are investigating a shooting during Monday night's Appoquinimink High School Boys Basketball game. The game was stopped at 4:01 to go in the fourth quarter when the livestream video showed officials walking onto the west end of the court, with players from Tri-State Christian swiftly moving in the opposite direction away from the court and their benches in the direction of the main parking lot.
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Homeless encampment found in Boardwalk fire
The cause of a fire that destroyed a section of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk on Friday remains under investigation, the fire chief said. It’s believed to have started with debris that investigators described as “a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk,” Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. “Investigators...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW needs broader look at wastewater treatment options
The Lewes Board of Public Works is planning far-reaching changes to the Lewes wastewater treatment facility currently operating in the low marsh lands off American Legion Road. BPW’s plans would benefit from broader consideration by the Lewes community. The BPW and its consulting engineers presented their evaluation of six options for future Lewes wastewater treatment at a sparsely attended public meeting Jan. 30. While professionally done, BPW’s evaluation includes limiting assumptions consequential to the Lewes community. Furthermore, qualitative assessments of continued autonomous decision making and cleaner-than-required wastewater effluent to our canals and beaches were not clearly captured in the BPW assessment.
Comments / 0