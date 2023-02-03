ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Delivers Drama in Black Hooded Dress at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Collective

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Ciara arrived on the red carpet for the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th Grammy Awards week on Feb. 2, wearing a hooded, black ensemble.

In honor of this year’s Grammy’s ceremony scheduled for this Sunday and the Black Music Collective’s pre-event, the singer wore a floor-length black hooded backless dress custom designed by Kwame Adusei. She accessorized the look with custom jewelry from Greg Lauren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gAtE_0kbnVu5400
Ciara at The Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, California.

Kwame Adusei is an eponymous label founded in 2021. The brand’s namesake founder describes the brand on his website as “the culmination of West African roots translated to a global audience with a perspective founded in practicality, modernity, sophistication and maturity.”

To create her look for the event, Ciara worked with her stylist, Elly Karamoh. Karamoh also works with Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey and Johnny Knoxville.

For makeup, Ciara went for a classic evening-ready look with a glossy lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and smokey eye shadow. For hair, she had her dyed blond tresses slicked down and done in curly waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Hvm_0kbnVu5400
Ciara at The Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to her red carpet appearances, Ciara also has various entrepreneurial endeavors under her belt. The singer is the founder of the skincare line OAM Skin and the clothing brand Lita by Ciara . In addition to fashion and beauty, Ciara is an investor in Ten to One Rum.

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective was founded in 2020 by Black music industry executives and led by current leadership council members Riggs Morales and Jeriel Johnson. The goal of the group is to amplify and advance Black music within the Recording Academy. The dinner and event ceremony celebrated the achievements of Black artists during Grammys week. This year’s event honored Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

