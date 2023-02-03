ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aces trade center to Mystics for pair of 2nd-round picks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired 6-foot-5 center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to Washington for the Mystics' second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came over to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21 trade for two-time All-Star...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
PHOENIX, AZ

