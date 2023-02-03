The Chester Yellow Jackets Boys Basketball Team traveled to Red Bud on Friday, February 3, for a conference game, losing 47-40. Red Bud went up early, going into the second quarter up 15-6, but a great defensive second quarter and 11 points from Gavin Schroeder helped the Jackets to a one-point lead heading into the half. The Jackets and Red Bud went bucket for bucket in the third quarter with Chester once again holding a one-point lead into the 4th quarter. Red Bud went on a run in the 4th quarter and Chester couldn’t fight their way back into the game, losing 47-40.

CHESTER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO