Macon, GA

mercerbears.com

Mercer Grabs Two Wins Over ABAC

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's tennis program (4-2) claimed two wins over ABAC (0-2) on Sunday, winning 5-2 and 7-0. Marceau Foulihoux and Lucas Dini each finished 4-0, teaming up for two doubles wins in addition to their singles victories. In the morning match, Samuel Barrow/Andrew Branicki on...
MACON, GA

