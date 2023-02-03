Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
gallerysports.com
Christian Louis’ five takeaways from UH’s 81-65 win over Temple
1 – It doesn’t matter; college or pro sports, Philly fans start ’em young and are not to be messed with. 2 – Houston is the best second-half team in the country; time after time, they seem a little rattled in the first half and then just find another gear out of the locker room.
Temple News
Temple’s win streak ends in loss to Houston.
With six seconds left in the fourth quarter, Temple guard Tiarra East attempted to inbound the ball to sophomore forward Caranda Perea but it was tipped away, allowing Houston junior guard Tae’Lor Purvis to grab the ball to secure the win for the Cougars. Temple University Women’s Basketball (10-12,...
CBS Sports
Temple vs. Houston: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Temple won 56-55, we could be in for a big score. The Owls netted...
Houston Texans Senior Showcase giving chances to unsigned seniors to meet with colleges
The combine is formatted for seniors to interview and showcase their talents to multiple schools to show their talents and win scholarships.
Kinkaid girl's field hockey team celebrates 6 best friends who signed to play at next level
What makes this group so special is that all six young women have played on the same team since they were 4 years old. Now, they will soon part ways.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
FOX 26’s Caroline Collins opens up about move to Houston, TikTok fame
The TikTok-famous anchor wasn't born in Texas, but she's adjusting quickly to her new surroundings.
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Lee Hutton III becomes the first black commissioner to lead a professional sports league in the United States.
We are thrilled about this as Mr. Hutton is a proud graduate of The La Marque High School. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ ALL ABOUT IT>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/lee-hutton-iii-becomes-the-first-black-commissioner-to-lead-a-professional-sports-league-in-the-united-states.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
KHOU
Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?
HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Houston
Houston, found in Texas, is known from a geological point of view as a marshy area with an extensive artificial drainage system. The latter was required because the Space City is susceptible to flooding from the surrounding prairies. It is worth noting that the city’s downtown is only about 50...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
KIII TV3
Multiple explosive devices found at Arkansas home of man with Houston ties, FBI says
HOUSTON — A man who used to work at a Houston company is wanted by the FBI. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted after federal investigators said they searched his Fort Smith, Arkansas, home last month and found multiple explosive devices. Mehta is facing an unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device charge, the FBI said.
