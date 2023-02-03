Read full article on original website
uni.edu
UNI named to The Princeton Review list Best Business Schools for 2023
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Princeton Review has named the University of Northern Iowa’s on-campus Master of Business Administration (MBA) program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023, an achievement UNI has consistently held for more than a decade. “We're honored to be again recognized as...
uni.edu
UNI student and Miss Iowa contender creates coloring book to raise environmental awareness
Since she was 8 years old, University of Northern Iowa student Brittany Costello has been competing in Miss America-affiliated competitions at the county and state level. These competitions have grown her confidence and communication skills as well as provided scholarships for her education. They’ve also given Costello, an environmental science major, a platform to advocate for the planet.
