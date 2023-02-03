ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivtSC_0kbnOuBp00

John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.

Night Court is back as a reboot, with John reprising his role again at the age of 75. It also features The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby, the daughter of the original’s Judge Harry Stone. Rauch is also the producer of the reboot, which airs on NBC every Thursday at 8 pm E.T.

What’s Being ‘Dan Fielding’ Again Like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvm_0kbnOuBp00
NIGHT COURT, John Larroquette, 1984-1992, © Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview with AARP, John explains what it is like coming back for the show after several decades. He revealed that he found it “both interesting and frightening” to play a character he did “a lifetime ago.”

“The physical comedy I easily was able to accomplish in the ’80s I can’t approach now without an ambulance standing by,” John said. “I can’t jump over railings or tie myself in a pretzel. But the idea was intriguing— how this person has changed.”

What To Expect From The Reboot Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IhIQ_0kbnOuBp00
NIGHT COURT, John Larroquette, 1984-92. ©Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Also, John pointed out that since the world has evolved over the years, and people perceive things differently now, “Dan” has also undergone some changes in his jokes and behavior. “To have a character as libidinous as he was back then just wouldn’t work. Society has changed, what we think is funny has changed,” John revealed.

Due to these societal changes, John said that the production is obliged to “present a different kind of comedy today.” The Night Court sequel is closely related to the original. It features the late Harry Stone’s daughter, Abby, who is an empathetic and idealistic judge. As the story goes, Abby needs “Dan”, played by John, to come back to the bench, and he agrees to do so as a public defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wy2so_0kbnOuBp00
NIGHT COURT, from left: Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, 1984-92. ph: Gary Null / ©Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

The “new Dan” is a bit different from 35 years ago, and John now describes his character as “older, not quite as insecure, not as much a misanthrope.”

“He still thinks he’s the smartest person in the room. But his heart has grown cold over the years, and Abby has the ability to put a small campfire under it and warm him up somewhat,” John said to AARP about the reboot’s Dan Fielding.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?

Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Looper

Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court

"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
allthatsinteresting.com

Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32

Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy