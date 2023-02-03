ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

6 new blade and small cavity-back irons to shape shots with ease | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com

How to use your ribcage for a more powerful swing

You’ll drive it farther with more width and a bigger shoulder turn, but what I mostly see among the rec ranks are “fake” shoulder turns: golfers simply swinging their left arm across their chest. Yes, this will turn your shoulders, but it won’t turn your chest and, more important, your rib cage.
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch

Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bristol Press

Improving your mental game ... and your golf

It’s not often one reads a book about one part of life… that can change another aspect of my life. Winning Golf, the Mental Game is such a book. It is widely understood that golf is a very mental game and it certainly is. You are out there on the golf course for hours with your thoughts and emotions which can have a profound effect on how you play. And it’s true that the way we think and feel can also profoundly affect how we react and relate in many aspects of our lives.
Golf.com

Want to see your golf game improve in 2023? Try practicing mindfulness

It’s hard to know where Kevin Carpenter ends and his “superhero” alter ego, the GratiDude, begins. But it’s not hard to find out what makes them both tick. “Ideally, 8 a.m. is my nectar sweet spot,” he says in an email meant to finalize the time for a phone interview. “Still riding the optimum balance of meditation, espresso and high-grade Mendocino cannabis at that time. Otherwise, you can catch my second wind after yoga anytime from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Be well and enjoy the holiday that is every damn day at the GratiDude’s crib: Thanksgiving.”
Golf.com

Gimme that: 90’s GOLF Magazine logo t-shirt

This limited-edition, Americana, 90’s-era GOLF Magazine logo is a great way to show off your love for the game and pride for your country. Rep it to the range, the gym or anywhere in between during any season. It’s available on white and navy t-shirts ($32) and hoodies ($55)....
Golf.com

European tourney leader hit one in water, then another. And then? A miracle

Daniel Gavins, his strange turns of events over, was asked for his thoughts, and his eyes got big, he rubbed his nose and he took a deep breath. That said it all really. Though his first six words confirmed things. “I’m pretty speechless, to be honest.”. You were very...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Asian Tour order of merit moving to a points-based system to level playing field

The Asian Tour is changing the Order of Merit points system, doing so for the 2023 season with the goal of narrowing the gap between the Tour's biggest events -- the four majors, World Golf Championships and Rolex Series events -- and the second-tier events often competing futilely against the world's biggest golf tournaments.
Golf.com

Here are 3 steps to hit bunker shots like the pros

Hey, even world No. 1 misses greens. Luckily, Rory McIlroy knows exactly how to save par from sand, which great players know requires a combo of power and finesse. Speed is needed to move the sand surrounding the ball; loft (the finesse part) is essential for launching the ball softly onto the green.

Comments / 0

Community Policy