Golf.com
6 new blade and small cavity-back irons to shape shots with ease | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com
How to use your ribcage for a more powerful swing
You’ll drive it farther with more width and a bigger shoulder turn, but what I mostly see among the rec ranks are “fake” shoulder turns: golfers simply swinging their left arm across their chest. Yes, this will turn your shoulders, but it won’t turn your chest and, more important, your rib cage.
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
CBS Sports
Max Homa, Billy Horschel latest to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to add to its star power with Max Homa and Billy Horschel set to link up with the group. Set to begin in 2024, the Monday night league's roster also includes Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
GolfWRX
‘It happens in every single sport’ – Jon Rahm weighs in on golf’s distance debate with interesting take
The distance debate in golf has been rumbling on for years, and now one of the most dominant players in the sport has had his say. According to Jon Rahm, players getting bigger and stronger has been the most important factor when it comes to the steady increase in driving distance on the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
I Tried It: Stewart Golf’s electric cart offers hands-free convenience — and a ton of fun
Last year, I had an incredible first: I played a full round with a push cart for the first time ever — at Pinehurst No. 2, no less!. I was shocked by the push cart’s ease of use. Walking is truly the way the game is meant to be played, and I couldn’t believe I had eschewed the experience in favor of ride-on carts for so long.
Bristol Press
Improving your mental game ... and your golf
It’s not often one reads a book about one part of life… that can change another aspect of my life. Winning Golf, the Mental Game is such a book. It is widely understood that golf is a very mental game and it certainly is. You are out there on the golf course for hours with your thoughts and emotions which can have a profound effect on how you play. And it’s true that the way we think and feel can also profoundly affect how we react and relate in many aspects of our lives.
Golf.com
Want to see your golf game improve in 2023? Try practicing mindfulness
It’s hard to know where Kevin Carpenter ends and his “superhero” alter ego, the GratiDude, begins. But it’s not hard to find out what makes them both tick. “Ideally, 8 a.m. is my nectar sweet spot,” he says in an email meant to finalize the time for a phone interview. “Still riding the optimum balance of meditation, espresso and high-grade Mendocino cannabis at that time. Otherwise, you can catch my second wind after yoga anytime from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Be well and enjoy the holiday that is every damn day at the GratiDude’s crib: Thanksgiving.”
Golf.com
Gimme that: 90’s GOLF Magazine logo t-shirt
This limited-edition, Americana, 90’s-era GOLF Magazine logo is a great way to show off your love for the game and pride for your country. Rep it to the range, the gym or anywhere in between during any season. It’s available on white and navy t-shirts ($32) and hoodies ($55)....
Golf.com
European tourney leader hit one in water, then another. And then? A miracle
Daniel Gavins, his strange turns of events over, was asked for his thoughts, and his eyes got big, he rubbed his nose and he took a deep breath. That said it all really. Though his first six words confirmed things. “I’m pretty speechless, to be honest.”. You were very...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Asian Tour order of merit moving to a points-based system to level playing field
The Asian Tour is changing the Order of Merit points system, doing so for the 2023 season with the goal of narrowing the gap between the Tour's biggest events -- the four majors, World Golf Championships and Rolex Series events -- and the second-tier events often competing futilely against the world's biggest golf tournaments.
Golf.com
Here are 3 steps to hit bunker shots like the pros
Hey, even world No. 1 misses greens. Luckily, Rory McIlroy knows exactly how to save par from sand, which great players know requires a combo of power and finesse. Speed is needed to move the sand surrounding the ball; loft (the finesse part) is essential for launching the ball softly onto the green.
