ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Four Big Country counties lead ranks in Texas' most deadly crashes

Four counties in the Big Country are leading the ranks in the state of Texas for the highest number of most deadly crashes, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Stacker. Nolan County currently holds the 21st spot on the list with 54.3 motor vehicle crash fatalities per 100,000...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

5 Things That Should Be Done With Abilene’s ‘White Mansion’ On Buffalo Gap Road

I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
FISHER COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

City hopes to make Abilene safer with new expansion

ABILENE, Texas — Maple Street has already seen it’s share of major improvements after being worked on back in 2018, but some other changes could be coming to the increasingly busy street. An item on the city council agenda would change the intersection of S14th and Maple from...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

3.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Hermleigh

HERMLEIGH, Texas — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey Friday afternoon. According to the USGS, the quake was 9.94 miles northeast of Hermleigh in Scurry County, which is southeast from Lubbock. A little more than an hour earlier Friday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake...
HERMLEIGH, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Man Flees Police in a Kia, Dies in Rollover Crash

EASTLAND, TX — Eastland Police were chasing a man driving a Kia Sorento eastbound on I-20 just west of Eastland yesterday afternoon. The driver of the fleeing Kia died after rolling over into a barrow ditch. During the chase, the Kia driver departed the prepared surface, driving onto the...
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
TYE, TX
cbs7.com

Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
BIG SPRING, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid

EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Nothing but smoke is all you could see’: Homeowner rushed into smoke to rescue animals after his family of seven escape house fire in Baird

Baird, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family of seven is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in their home. The homeowner, Edward Underwood, said the fire started in a back bedroom due to faulty electrical wiring. He shared that he was in the kitchen when he started seeing smoke coming from the back […]
BAIRD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy