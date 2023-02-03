I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.

ABILENE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO