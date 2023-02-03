Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktxs.com
Four Big Country counties lead ranks in Texas' most deadly crashes
Four counties in the Big Country are leading the ranks in the state of Texas for the highest number of most deadly crashes, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Stacker. Nolan County currently holds the 21st spot on the list with 54.3 motor vehicle crash fatalities per 100,000...
5 Things That Should Be Done With Abilene’s ‘White Mansion’ On Buffalo Gap Road
I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.
UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
ktxs.com
City hopes to make Abilene safer with new expansion
ABILENE, Texas — Maple Street has already seen it’s share of major improvements after being worked on back in 2018, but some other changes could be coming to the increasingly busy street. An item on the city council agenda would change the intersection of S14th and Maple from...
3.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Hermleigh
HERMLEIGH, Texas — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey Friday afternoon. According to the USGS, the quake was 9.94 miles northeast of Hermleigh in Scurry County, which is southeast from Lubbock. A little more than an hour earlier Friday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake...
Former KTAB weather forecaster Charlie Jordan remembered throughout Abilene as positive force
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Navy Veteran, weather forecaster, Former Ben Richey Boys Ranch President. Charlie Jordan, by all accounts, was a character. Pouring his all into everything he did, Jordan left a legacy to learn from after his recent passing at the age of 86. Charlie Jordan’s impact on KTAB News: “I’ve been at KTAB […]
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Man Flees Police in a Kia, Dies in Rollover Crash
EASTLAND, TX — Eastland Police were chasing a man driving a Kia Sorento eastbound on I-20 just west of Eastland yesterday afternoon. The driver of the fleeing Kia died after rolling over into a barrow ditch. During the chase, the Kia driver departed the prepared surface, driving onto the...
HAPPENING NOW: Garage fire south of Abilene, first responders rescue dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in south Abilene in the 3300 block of Gays Way. According to witnesses, the fire began around 10:30 p.m. February 4. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of a garage attached to a house and made an active attack. Crews were able […]
Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
cbs7.com
Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Camper catches on fire in Cisco, first responders search for two pets
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A camper caught on fire in the backyard of a property in Cisco. Just before 7:00 p.m. on February 4, fire crews were called out to a camper fire in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. The camper showed signs of heavy smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire […]
Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
‘Nothing but smoke is all you could see’: Homeowner rushed into smoke to rescue animals after his family of seven escape house fire in Baird
Baird, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family of seven is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in their home. The homeowner, Edward Underwood, said the fire started in a back bedroom due to faulty electrical wiring. He shared that he was in the kitchen when he started seeing smoke coming from the back […]
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
