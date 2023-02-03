DEKALB — Junior Faith Adams and her Rochelle Lady Hub teammates were shocked as officials announced the final results of the IHSA Regional at Mardi Gras Lanes on Saturday. While the Lady Hubs felt confident about their chances to qualify for the sectional tournament, their focus shifted away from the results and moved toward the action on the lanes as the regional tournament progressed. Rochelle’s strong morning series had the Lady Hubs in contention for a sectional berth after three games, but an equally efficient effort over the final three games would be necessary if the team hoped to extend its season for another week.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO