ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lawmakers table accessory dwelling units legislation

By By Madison Hirneisen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azoRc_0kbnNg7600

(The Center Square) – A Virginia House panel voted to recommend setting aside a bill addressing accessory dwelling units this week, likely stalling a measure advocates say could have provided a tool to address the state's shortage of affordable rental units.

A House subcommittee voted to recommend "laying on the table" a substitute version of House Bill 2100, which proposed the Department of Housing and Community Development convene an advisory panel to develop a model local ordinance for ADU administration. The recommendation to table the bill means it is unlikely to move forward this session.

The original version of HB 2100 would have required localities to permit owners of a single-family dwelling lot to build an ADU if one did not already exist on the lot – a requirement that received pushback from some localities. The bill’s author, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, significantly amended the bill ahead of a House subcommittee hearing Thursday to strike those provisions entirely.

Hudson explained to lawmakers Thursday the advisory panel would consider factors for the administration of ADUs across Virginia, including issues like minimum lot sizes, setback requirements and impact fees. The panel would then provide a model ordinance to local governments to give them a framework for regulation of ADUs.

Housing advocates have pointed to ADUs – small residential units built on a property with a primary residence on the lot – as a way to address the state’s shortage of affordable housing units. Some localities across the commonwealth already allow ADUs to be built in some form, including Arlington, Charlottesville and Fairfax County.

A 2021 review conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found with a declining number of Virginians able to afford a home, the state has a shortage of 200,000 affordable rental units.

“ADUs are increasingly recognized as a valuable tool in the Commonwealth's broader strategy to increase the supply of available housing units at affordable price points,” Hudson told lawmakers during Thursday’s hearing. “These units can be especially attractive to multi-generational households that wish to live on the same parcel while maintaining some privacy in separate units.”

Several organizations, including AARP Virginia and Richmond Habitat for Humanity, testified in support of Hudson's bill Thursday, noting the need for additional affordable housing and options for elderly residents to be able to "age in place."

Other groups, including the Virginia Manufacturing Modular Housing Association and the Home Builders Association of Virginia, argued more work on the bill was still needed.

"I think there's probably some additional work that could be done to get this to balance both local government and the industry's perspective," Andrew Clark, vice president of government relations with the Home Builders Association of Virginia, said Thursday.

Lawmakers in opposition to the bill ultimately cited pushback from localities regarding the original version of the bill as the reason they chose to table the measure.

“We did receive a tremendous amount of feedback from localities with their concern,” Subcommittee Chair Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, said Thursday.

Joe Lerch, the director of local government policy for the Virginia Association of Counties, told The Center Square in an email that the organization opposed the original version of HB 2100, because it would have initiated a “mandate” for local governments to authorize ADUs without input from local stakeholders.

“Many counties exercise their authority to allow for the inclusion of ADUs within their zoning ordinances. In doing so, they determine the context of where ADUs can be reasonably accommodated to meet the needs of residents and homeowners,” Lurch said in an email. “A one-size-fits-all mandate to authorize an ADU wherever a single-family dwelling exists excludes input from citizens and communities on how ADUs can fit within existing and proposed residential developments.”

Lerch added VACo did not oppose the amended version of the bill, which would have created the advisory panel to draft a model ordinance.

Morefield encouraged Hudson to work with local government stakeholders in the off session to see if a resolution could be reached for a future version of the bill.

Lawmakers on the committee also voted to recommend tabling a bill , HB 2047, that would have allowed localities to provide for an affordable housing dwelling unit program by amending local zoning ordinances. The bill specified the program could include accessory dwelling unit allowances and transit-oriented development, among a list of other provisions.

A companion measure to the bill, Senate Bill 1141, passed the Senate in a 23-17 vote Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House

(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Senate amendment filed Sunday would modify proposed gun, magazine ban

(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening. An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KANSAS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy