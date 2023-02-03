Read full article on original website
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: Stewart’s Shops President works shift in Schuylerville, Ballston Lake to celebrate Holiday Match Collections
Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake recently thanked customers and shop partners for their support of the Holiday Match campaign by working a shift in the Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations. The 2022 Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated more than.
Albany’s 10 Best Sumptuous Brunch Restaurants You Need To Try
Brunch: It's basically breakfast, just a little bit later. But nonetheless delightful!. When it comes to going out to eat, some prefer lunch, some prefer dinner. Some prefer breakfast. But there is this magical timezone in between Breakfast and lunch, especially on the weekends. Mimosas anyone?. Yes, we are talking...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Saratogian
Shelters of Saratoga abruptly abandons Code Blue shelter site plans
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Shelters of Saratoga announced they will find a new location for the Code Blue winter shelter next season. Original plans to lease Saratoga Springs city-owned property at 5 Williams St. as a permanent location have ceased. Last October, Spa City officials, including Saratoga Springs Mayor...
Saratogian
Chamber of Commerce announces historical election to Board of Directors
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga Springs Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2023 Board of Directors. Included in the announcement is the news that Amy Smith was elected as the new volunteer board chair. The election bears historical significance because Smith’s mother, Kathleen Smith, held this same leadership...
New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County
Slate - A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design
Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: Matilda the Musical Jr. presented by Ballston Spa Middle School
Ballston Spa Middle School’s Launching Pad Productions will present Matilda the Musical Jr. The students will present five performances, including February 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and February 11 & 12 at 1 p.m. at the Ballston Spa High School, 220 Ballston Ave. Seating is General Admission and tickets are $5 for students/senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door up to 45 minutes prior to each performance. (Photo provided)
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Shelters of Saratoga Quashes Plans for Homeless Shelter at Senior Center Location
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Shelters of Saratoga has announced it is canceling plans to site its shelter on Williams Street. "We value your trust in us as a homeless services provider in the greater Saratoga area. After hearing the concerns of the community, we've decided not to move forward with a shelter at 5 Williams St.," the organization posted on its social media pages.
Saratogian
Saratoga County holds Planning and Zoning Conference
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Planning and Economic Development Department held its 17th annual Planning and Zoning Conference recently at the Saratoga Springs City Center, bringing together more than 600 planning and zoning professionals from across New York state. “Saratoga County is proud to hold this informative...
Troy council offers neighborhood improvement grants
The Troy City Council will again offer its neighborhood improvement grants, in a continued effort to beautify the city.
tourcounsel.com
Crosstown Plaza | Strip mall in Schenectady, New York
Crosstown Plaza is a large strip mall in Schenectady, NY (at the Rotterdam-Schenectady line) along Watt Street and NY State Route 7 near the I-890 entrance. As of January, 1991, the strip mall consisted of 183,500 square feet (17,050 square meters). By August, 1995, it was 193,500 square feet (17,980 square meters).
wamc.org
Shelters of Saratoga backs out of plan to locate emergency shelter at former senior center, rankling mayor
Shelters of Saratoga, a non-profit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs, backed out of an agreement today to locate a low-barrier shelter in a former senior center in favor of a new, yet-to-be disclosed location. Shelters of Saratoga, a case-managed shelter that also operates the city’s Code...
