Oregon State

AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

The Colorado River hits a boiling point

MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Man travelling to Sydney, Australia ends up in Sidney, Montana

An American traveller had a shock when he touched down for the trip of a lifetime – only to discover he was in Sidney, Montana, rather than Sydney, Australia.Kingsley Burnett, 62, of New York, made the unfortunate mistake when booking his flights.He managed to mix up the airport codes; Oz’s famed New South Wales’ capital of Sydney is “S-Y-D”, while the tiny Sidney in the northwest US state of Montana is “S-D-Y”.Mr Burnett only started to suspect things had gone awry when he looked out of his plane window on the approach.“I saw a mountaintop covered in white snow. At...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It) Montana is home to almost 20 million acres of forests, mountains, rivers, and other natural areas. These forests provide the state with timber, minerals, and grazing lands. It also provides a habitat for many land animals, birds, and freshwater fishes.
MONTANA STATE

