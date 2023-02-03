An American traveller had a shock when he touched down for the trip of a lifetime – only to discover he was in Sidney, Montana, rather than Sydney, Australia.Kingsley Burnett, 62, of New York, made the unfortunate mistake when booking his flights.He managed to mix up the airport codes; Oz’s famed New South Wales’ capital of Sydney is “S-Y-D”, while the tiny Sidney in the northwest US state of Montana is “S-D-Y”.Mr Burnett only started to suspect things had gone awry when he looked out of his plane window on the approach.“I saw a mountaintop covered in white snow. At...

