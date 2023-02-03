ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

Like Fernando Valenzuela, these Dodgers made their mark on Los Angeles

With the Dodgers finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s number, there’s been plenty said about the impact Valenzuela had on the Dodgers franchise. Yes, he was an incredible pitcher, but this move honors more than his athletic abilities. It’s about the way he redesigned the Dodgers’ fan base, giving Latino fans someone to rally around. Few other Dodgers have had quite the same impact — you don’t hear anyone talking about Kershawmania or The Justin Turner Effect — but here’s a look at some players who changed the way fans saw the team, if only for a moment.
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
True Blue LA

Julio Urías’ pending free agency looms over Dodgers season

LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías is headed into his final season before free agency, and for the most part at FanFest on Saturday deflected talk of his future. “My representatives and them will have time to talk, but I’m just 100-percent focused on the field,” he said.
True Blue LA

Competition for playing time more prevalent in 2023 for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Trying to guess the Dodgers opening day roster is a challenge in itself, before even considering where everyone might play around the diamond. Centerfield is one of the positions open for competition, and if you aren’t sure who might get regular playing time there, you aren’t alone.
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 minor league coaching staffs

The Dodgers on Tuesday announced their minor league coaching staffs for 2023, with six of seven managers staying at their respective affiliates. Managers at three of the top four affiliates are in their positions for at least a third consecutive season. Triple-A manager Travis Barbary has been in that position in Oklahoma City since 2019. Scott Hennessy has managed Double-A Tulsa since 2017. Dodgers captain of player development John Shoemaker is back to lead Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.
