This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
ktoy1047.com
MCSO makes arrest in breaking and entering case
Darrell Dewayne Dawson, Jr. was arrested yesterday by a deputy with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Dawson was wanted in connection with the B&E, which took place on January 27. DeKalb Police have arrested a woman in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. The following Ashdown...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Police looking for Keysean White wanted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse
Texarkana, Tx., Police said that they’re looking for Keysean White, who now has a felony warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Polcie said that on January 17th, the victim in the case started getting fraud alerts on her phone that someone was attempting to use her credit card. She was at work at St. Michael Hospital and discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. She then immediately put a hold on all her cards so that they could not be used and reported the theft to us. Not long after that, a doctor found her wallet laying on a table in another part of the hospital – but the credit cards were nowhere to be found, Texarkana, Texas Police said.
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On January 31, 2023 at approximately 8:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Sergio Alavardo, 23, of Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Ave. C Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
69-year-old Karen Stepp’s body was recovered by firefighters at her home in the 100 block of Jerome Street during the blaze. Resuscitation efforts at the scene were ultimately unsuccessful. It has been determined that Stepp died of natural causes before the fire broke out. The fire was brought on by electrical issues.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana
A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
KTBS
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
ktoy1047.com
Accident in Ashdown claims life of pedestrian
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 71 South when the pedestrian, identified by State Police as 46-year-old James Revels of DeQueen, was struck by multiple vehicles while standing in the fast lane of Highway 71. Revels was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Chas Davis at 7:30...
ktoy1047.com
Sevier County Sheriff's Office investigating Sunday shooting
Deputies responded to a report of a 57-year-old female victim being treated for a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators searched the victim’s home for evidence and have identified a person of interest. 28-year-old Kaylee Cornet is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.
texarkanafyi.com
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
inforney.com
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
Comments / 1