Precaution for the downfall
A deluge of rain provided by multiple winter storms dumped about a trillion gallons of water onto California between December of last year and January of this year. Unfortunately as a relatively dry state, this has caused chaos on California’s roads, communities and cities. Now as California rappels with the aftermath of the storm, this should be a turning point in how the Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) handles the problematic weather in case it comes down to the Chula Vista area.
On board the BVH Surf and Skate culture
Skate, surf and snowboarding culture means a variety of things to many different people. These activities are not only a sport but are used by Bonita Vista High (BVH) students to open up, get out of their comfort zone, and escape from reality. The Bonita Vista High BVH skate and surf culture has been found to provide a safe place for individuals.
