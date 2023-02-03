A deluge of rain provided by multiple winter storms dumped about a trillion gallons of water onto California between December of last year and January of this year. Unfortunately as a relatively dry state, this has caused chaos on California’s roads, communities and cities. Now as California rappels with the aftermath of the storm, this should be a turning point in how the Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) handles the problematic weather in case it comes down to the Chula Vista area.

