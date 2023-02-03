Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Creole Food Festival Returns with All-Female Chef Lineup
NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Food is a window to cultural diversity that helps shape our experiences and identities. The annual Creole Food Festival continues the experience by showcasing an all star lineup of creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, American South and South America on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL from 3pm to 8pm.
Family-friendly music & dance festival returns to Virginia Key
Virginia Key has been a lot in the news lately, some for the wrong reasons, but for music lovers, the news that a world-famous festival is returning to Virginia Key next week is welcomed news. The Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance will feature music ranging from Latin...
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
St. Thomas University College of Law Named the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law
On Wednesday, February 8, the College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, will become the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. This will be the first law school in the country named after a practicing Black attorney. The only other law school in the country named for a Black person is named after Attorney Crump’s personal hero, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Miami Gets Heckled For Unveiling of Black History Month-Themed Police Cruiser
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. The city of Miami was mocked on social media on Thursday after Mayor Francis Suarez unveiled a Black History Month-themed police cruiser. The joke was on Miami on Thursday (February 2) after a new police cruiser decorated with Africa-themed imagery...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
Bill Baggs: ‘Tell me what this civil rights business is all about’
Fifty-plus years ago, William Calhoun “Bill” Baggs and his cohort of white Southern newspaper editors worked and wrote with language we deem offensive and inappropriate today. When referring to African Americans, the word “Negro,” most often uncapitalized, was the prevailing journalistic style of the 1940s to 1970s. Baggs...
Key Biscayne's Saturday menu
First Saturday in February, the month of love... and you will likely fall in love with some of the delicious meal options our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, February 4, 2023. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are...
Inside Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last weekend, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022—and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on January 28.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents
MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
Alt-Right Troll "Baked Alaska" Will Serve Sentence at Miami Federal Prison for Jan. 6 Breach UPDATED
Update published 3:40 p.m. 2/6/2023: Anthime Gionet AKA "Baked Alaska" reported to federal prison in Miami. on February 6, appearing outside the facility wearing all-white clothing and his trademark multi-color reflective sunglasses. "I'm going to federal prison for a non-violent misdemeanor crime," Gionet said in a social media video this...
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
