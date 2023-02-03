ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver-based Pinnacle Architectural Lighting lays off 150 workers; other companies also shrink

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
Downtown Denver David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

A Denver-based lighting manufacturer is laying off more than 150 employees, state labor officials learned.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc. told the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it is closing a facility at 3801 Havana St., leading to the loss of 151 works.

The manufacturer is among several companies that announced mass layoffs recently.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, large employers are required to provide a notice to employees 60 days prior to any layoffs, with some exceptions.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc., which operates under under the Legrand company, said the the facility's closure is permanent, the result of restructuring and reorganization, which will include the merging of the work facilities and related business operations in Kenosha, Wis. and Denver.

Employees learned about the layoffs at a town hall meeting on Jan. 10, according to the required notice.

After that meeting, Pinnacle scheduled individual meetings with affected employees that lasted through the month of January.

Layoffs will start in June and will continue into the first quarter of 2024, the company said, adding many employees affected are electrical assemblers, according to the notice.

At least two other companies have announced layoffs recently.

Curaleaf, a cannabis cultivation company that operates across 21 states, said it will a layoff of 47 employees in Pueblo.

Of those being laid off, 19 were either lead or general cultivation associates, but others were also affected, according to the company's notification to the state.

Layoffs will begin on March 26 and go through June 16, according to a letter from Cristina Nutzman, vice president and assistant general counsel of labor and employment for Curaleaf.

The company plans to cease operating at five locations:

  • 920 38th Lane, Pueblo
  • 127 S. Nielsen Avenue, Pueblo
  • 46795 E. State Hwy 96, Avondale
  • 748 E Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West
  • 129 E Enterprise Dr., Pueblo West

As was previously reported, Denver-based DCP Midstream, LP plans to lay off 136 employees, according to the company' notification to the state. The company expects the layoffs, which wills start on March 31, to be permanent, according to the letter from Lisa Mora, DCP's senior human resources business partner.

