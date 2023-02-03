Read full article on original website
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Martha Stewart Under Fire For Insisting Her Ageless Skin Is From Facials & Pilates: 'There's No Way'
Facials, pilates... and plastic surgery? Social media users are putting Martha Stewart on blast after the celebrity chef took to Instagram with a series of snaps showing off her nearly perfect skin and claimed it was from an excellent skincare routine, an alcohol-free month and exercising multiple times a week."Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!" Stewart captioned the close-up picture on Sunday, January 30, which featured...
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover
Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny?
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
This Eye Makeup Mistake May Be Making You Look Older, MUAs Warn
While eye makeup products have the power to take years off your look and highlight your best features, they could also accidentally emphasize crow’s feet and other signs of aging around the eyes. We checked in with celebrity and professional makeup artists for tips and suggestions regarding avoiding looking older than 40 with common, easy-to-make makeup mistakes. Alyssia Chang, a makeup artist with Prevail Beauty, and Ashunta Sheriff, an Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist, told us all about the one makeup mistake that instantly ages women over 40. They said that not applying too much eyeliner can actually make you look older. Read more below!
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
