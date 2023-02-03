ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Times Leader

Suspended Padres star Tatis plans on ‘redeeming myself’

SAN DIEGO — The laugh and smile are starting to return. So, too, is the fan adulation for Fernando Tatis Jr., at least in San Diego. Still serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the superstar was warmly received at FanFest on Saturday, when thousands of fans jammed Petco Park for a preview of the most eagerly anticipated season in Padres history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Red Sox trade for White Sox minor leaguer Theo Denlinger

The 26-year-old Denlinger has a 4.15 ERA in two minor league seasons. The Red Sox completed a deal Friday that sends right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox in exchange for another right-hander, Theo Denlinger. Denlinger, a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021, is already 26 years old...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster

The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA

