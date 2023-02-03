ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.

By Jeanne Wall
 4 days ago

HAZLET, NJ:  A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

