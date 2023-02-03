ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch

Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
SheKnows

Courtney B. Vance Pulled Off the Ultimate Proud Husband Move When Angela Bassett Won Her Golden Globe & We're Swooning

Courtney B. Vance brought supportive-husband energy to the 2023 Golden Globes after his wife, Angela Bassett, won best supporting actress in any motion picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also made history by becoming the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel Comics film — it was a big night! While the 64-year-old star was up on stage, Vance made sure to record every moment of her acceptance speech like the proud Instagram husband he is. His adorable actions caught the eye of viewers who immediately tweeted their reactions. One user wrote, “I love Courtney B Vance...
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Popculture

Eddie Murphy Shuts Down Martin Lawrence Over Paying for Daughter's Wedding

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may not see eye to eye on their children's potential future wedding. Lawrence, 57, joked in June 2022 that he would ask Eddie to pay their wedding costs if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," 61-year-old Murphy responded playfully to the joke when asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he admitted, referring to the tradition of the bride's father paying for the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin. "Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," Martin warned, laughing, "And the wedding better be wonderful."
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.

