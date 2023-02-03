Read full article on original website
Chris S
2d ago
She is so beautiful. If I was able to have 2 cats where I live I would adopt her in a heartbeat. I will be praying she gets adopted into a loving forever home very quickly.
Reply
5
Lar W
3d ago
sweet baby. 20 years is amazing. she should.be cherished. I hope she finds a loving home. ❤️ 😍 💖
Reply
11
jts5
1d ago
Who leaves a 20 year old kitty at a shelter? Our oldest will be 20 this year and she is very loved. She grew up with my kids. People are heartless trash.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Related
A cat named Bruno was returned to a shelter for being 'too affectionate.' Now, he has a new home.
Bruno the cat was returned to a New Jersey animal shelter because he was too friendly. His story went viral – and now he has a new home.
WMUR.com
Barb is a 5-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home
Thank you so much for clicking on WMUR’s Adopt This Pet. Barb is a beautiful and fabulous 5-year-old girl who is looking for her forever home. Barb enjoys going for walks and will even run with you if you like to jog. She is always ready to go for car rides, but most of all, she likes sun tanning, cuddling on the couch, and of course her favorite: snack time!
Watch This New Hampshire Police Dog Take a Work Break and Go Sledding
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Despite the cold, I love living here in New England and experiencing the four seasons. The truth is, it's quite pretty! People go their entire lives without ever seeing snow in real life, and that makes me a little sad. We should all know the exhilaration that is sledding down the best hill in your neighborhood at full speed.
Upworthy
The story behind this viral picture of an owner cradling his dog in the water is beautiful
Dogs are considered the most beloved animals when it comes to pets and has certainly earned the tag of being "man's best friend." They often go to great lengths to protect the ones they love and are also very handy when it comes to aiding people with ailments and disabilities. They spend their whole life attached to their loved ones and losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. Schoep, the arthritic dog went viral online after being photographed gently floating on Lake Superior in his owner's arms. He died in 2013 after having a happy and long life, reports TODAY. He was certainly loved to the very end as the pictures prove.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
The Daily South
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead
More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for...
NBC 2
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
Upworthy
Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Watch as sobbing owner wades through river to be reunited with her missing dog
Alifiya Mohamedbhai feared dachshund Violet had been stolen after she disappeared in Reddish Vale Country Park, Greater Manchester.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 10