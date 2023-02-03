ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Trump golf courses face major financial problem

Former president Donald Trump hailed Brexit during his 2016 presidential campaign. He might not have done that if he knew how much it would cost his golf courses based in the United Kingdom. Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, lost more than £3.7m million, according to the BBC. Eric Trump, son of the former president, blamed Brexit Read more... The post Trump golf courses face major financial problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

