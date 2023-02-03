ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama reaches 300 wins

North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006. Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
