therecordlive.com

Efren Pizano, 61, Orange

Efren Pizano, 61, of Orange, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Beaumont. A visitation to celebrate Efrens’ life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, on July 26, 1961, he was the son of Hilario Pizano and Victoria Guillen.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
therecordlive.com

Corey James Griffith, 34, Mississippi

Corey James Griffith, 34, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Mississippi. Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Champlin Tom Rhodes. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023,...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bears clinch second place in district

The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours

Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
JASPER, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bobcats stay alive with win over Lady Bucs

The Orangefield girls basketball team avenged an earlier district loss with a gritty win on Friday, February 3, against East Chambers. The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Bucs 47-36 at the Orangefield Gymnasium. In the previous game at Winnie the Lady Bobcats could manage only 16 points. Orangefield bettered that...
WINNIE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Bobcats lose at home to East Chambers

Sole possession of first place in District 22-3A was on the line Friday night in Orangefield. The East Chambers Buccaneers held off the Bobcats to capture an important 47-38 victory. The Buccaneers came into Friday’s game following a loss to the Kountze Lions on Tuesday, January 31, that dropped them...
WINNIE, TX
kjas.com

Only minor injury in two vehicle auto crash

One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX

