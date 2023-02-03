Read full article on original website
Efren Pizano, 61, Orange
Efren Pizano, 61, of Orange, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Beaumont. A visitation to celebrate Efrens’ life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, on July 26, 1961, he was the son of Hilario Pizano and Victoria Guillen.
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
Corey James Griffith, 34, Mississippi
Corey James Griffith, 34, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Mississippi. Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Champlin Tom Rhodes. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023,...
Lady Bears clinch second place in district
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours
Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
Lady Bobcats stay alive with win over Lady Bucs
The Orangefield girls basketball team avenged an earlier district loss with a gritty win on Friday, February 3, against East Chambers. The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Bucs 47-36 at the Orangefield Gymnasium. In the previous game at Winnie the Lady Bobcats could manage only 16 points. Orangefield bettered that...
TxDOT closing Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 for three weeks to repair bridge
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials are urging drivers in the Nederland and Port Neches area to heed traffic signs amid an upcoming weeks-long closure. The Texas Department of Transportation will close Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 starting Monday, February 6, 2023. TxDOT is repairing the bridge that crosses over FM 366.
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death of man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury found a 36-year-old Beaumont man guilty after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont. Closing arguments in...
Beaumont man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was 6 when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
Bobcats lose at home to East Chambers
Sole possession of first place in District 22-3A was on the line Friday night in Orangefield. The East Chambers Buccaneers held off the Bobcats to capture an important 47-38 victory. The Buccaneers came into Friday’s game following a loss to the Kountze Lions on Tuesday, January 31, that dropped them...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens following overturned 18 wheeler slowing traffic for hours
BEAUMONT — Update: I-10 is reopened at this time. A major accident on I-10 East bound near the Martin Luther King exit in Beaumont slows traffic. The accident involved an overturned 18 wheeler with a HAZMAT spill. No injuries have been reported. Travelers can expect the highway to be...
Only minor injury in two vehicle auto crash
One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
