Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO