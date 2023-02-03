Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
newslj.com
Cowboys Drop Heartbreaker to No. 19 Northern Colorado
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 5, 2023) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday as they welcomed No. 19 Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex for senior day. In a dual that came down to the final match, the Cowboys battled all afternoon but came up short against the Bears, 16-19. “We definitely set the tone early today and Garrett’s match was exciting, he really got the crowd into it and got our team pumped up.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “It was a really hard fought dual and it stinks to come down to the last match and lose but those things happen in wrestling. I feel bad for our seniors because we put ourselves in a position to win that dual, but our kids are getting their heads above water finally and are fighting harder and we can build off of that.”
Five new Buffs that Colorado fans need to watch out for in 2023
There are a lot of new faces in Boulder that will be making plays in 2023
Fort Morgan Times
Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU
Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey
Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Denver man beaten by police reflects on Tyre Nichols video
Video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers shocked the nation. For Denver community activist Alexander Landau, the video brought back bad memories.
One-of-a-kind academy in Denver keeps chronically ill students in school
Inside Morgridge Academy in Denver, it’s business as usual. But there’s much more to this school than meets the eye.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
burlington-record.com
Field of candidates to replace Denver Mayor Michael Hancock narrows as key deadline passes
The Denver Elections Division is continuing to verify signatures and certify candidates for the ballot. This story will be updated until that work is done. The list of candidates who qualified for the ballot won’t be official until Feb. 3. Denver’s sizable field of candidates running for mayor, City...
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow showers return next week
We have finally been able to melt away some of the stubborn snow across the Front Range.
cuindependent.com
CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending by the city to address the issue.
