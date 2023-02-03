ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

newslj.com

Cowboys Drop Heartbreaker to No. 19 Northern Colorado

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 5, 2023) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday as they welcomed No. 19 Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex for senior day. In a dual that came down to the final match, the Cowboys battled all afternoon but came up short against the Bears, 16-19. “We definitely set the tone early today and Garrett’s match was exciting, he really got the crowd into it and got our team pumped up.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “It was a really hard fought dual and it stinks to come down to the last match and lose but those things happen in wrestling. I feel bad for our seniors because we put ourselves in a position to win that dual, but our kids are getting their heads above water finally and are fighting harder and we can build off of that.”
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU

Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
GREELEY, CO
Rick Zand

Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey

Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver

Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
DENVER, CO

