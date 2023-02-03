Read full article on original website
KHOU
State Representative wants to replace the STAAR Test
TEXAS, USA — After past efforts have failed to replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test or eliminate it from public schools, a Republican is trying again this legislative session. State Representative Matt Shaheen, whose district covers the western part of Colling County, filed legislation...
districtadministration.com
Superintendent salary: How 3 states aim to cap the pay of top K12 educators
The much-coveted superintendent salary is under the microscope in at least three states where lawmakers have proposed capping the pay of K12 leaders. The most drastic superintendent salary bill is being introduced in Texas, where a Republican legislator wants to prevent any state or local employee from taking home more than the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, who earns $153,750 annually. “State and local taxpayer-funded salaries have skyrocketed out of control,” said Rep. Brian Harrison, the bill’s sponsor. “No bureaucrat in Texas has more authority, staff, budget responsibility, or constituents than the governor of Texas. Bureaucrats should not get rich off the backs of hard-working Texans.”
brownwoodnews.com
Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000
A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
Texas education board changes stance on vouchers after previously rejecting ‘school choice’ policy
The State Board of Education is changing its mind on "school choice" — voting Thursday to reverse its previous stance of asking Texas lawmakers to reject school vouchers or anything that gives public funding to private schools.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
fox34.com
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Dallas Observer
From Pay to Parental Leave: Texas Education Could Get Boost This Session
Texas teachers’ pocketbooks could get a bit fatter — $15,000 fatter, to be exact — if certain state lawmakers get their way. Several Texas legislators are looking to pass laws this session aimed at attracting and retaining educators. Since even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
