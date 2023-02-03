The much-coveted superintendent salary is under the microscope in at least three states where lawmakers have proposed capping the pay of K12 leaders. The most drastic superintendent salary bill is being introduced in Texas, where a Republican legislator wants to prevent any state or local employee from taking home more than the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, who earns $153,750 annually. “State and local taxpayer-funded salaries have skyrocketed out of control,” said Rep. Brian Harrison, the bill’s sponsor. “No bureaucrat in Texas has more authority, staff, budget responsibility, or constituents than the governor of Texas. Bureaucrats should not get rich off the backs of hard-working Texans.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO