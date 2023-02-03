School of business renamed as the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business

Purdue’s business school has been renamed the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, honoring the former president whose decade-long tenure concluded with his resignation last semester.

“We cannot think of any name better than the name of President emeritus Mitch Daniels,” President Mung Chiang said. “We recognize his outstanding contribution as a visionary, transformational leader who has taken this university to new heights this past decade.

“He has also been an equally outstanding and innovative business leader, and we strive to connect his private business leadership record with this school of business."

The school's renaming coincides with a broad-scale plan to reimagine what used to be known as the Krannert School of Management.

This includes a larger faculty, student body and physical facilities as well as a larger presence amongst competing universities, according to Michael Berghoff, the chairman of the board of trustees. The plan also includes roughly doubling the enrollment of the graduate management school, now named the Krannert Graduate School of Management.

“This naming complements our efforts and accelerates the success we’ll have in establishing our school of business as a world leader in business education,” Berghoff said.

The resolution was passed unanimously.

“It’s the easiest decision in the history of decisions,” remarked Malcolm DeKryger, another board member.

Ryan Walters’ contract

The board of trustees officially approved the contract for the new football head coach, Ryan Walters, Friday morning.

The contract is for five years, with a base salary of $4 million. Each year will have an additional income of $50,000.

“One of the important parts of the contract is that there’s a performance bonus base potential of about $1.5 million in addition to his base salary,” said Mike Klipsch, the chairman for the compensation committee.

He said the performance bonus will look at three categories: the team’s academic performance, its athletic performance and Walters' coaching performance.

Clauses in Walters’ contract would require him or Purdue to pay damages if either one terminates the contract early. The liquidation damages are higher for Walters than they were for former head coach Jeff Brohm.

“There’s a greater balance of commitment between what we’ve committed to Coach Walters and his willingness to accept liquidated damages at a higher level (than previous head coaches),” Mike Bobinski, the athletics director, said.

Board resolves to stave off tuition thaw

The board of trustees approved a resolution in favor of extending Purdue’s tuition freeze to the 2025 fiscal year, which would mark the 12th consecutive year since the freeze took hold in 2013.

Chiang set forth the proposal for the board’s endorsement, which will formally vote on the extension if approved by the Indiana General Assembly in April.

“With this, we continue our committed vision that Purdue will support student access and success, that we still believe in affordability as a high priority and we remain committed to higher education at a value,” Chiang said.

The board’s finance committee spent an extensive time reviewing whether such a decision was advisable, comparing the projections of spending in the 2024 fiscal year with those of 2025, Klipsch said.

“This is a year-by-year decision, and every year the finance committee of the board of trustees (works) closely with the CFO, treasurer and their team to analyze the financial liability of such moves,” Chiang said. “The university has not, and will not, shy away from the strategic investment of supporting our students, including recruiting more staff and faculty members and exploring additional housing facilities.

Possibility for new dorms

While not having any agenda items on Friday’s meeting schedule, the physical facilities committee updated the board on plans for new student residences.

The 2018 Giant Leaps Master Plan included a section on improvements to student housing, like the construction of Meredith South and the Parker residence halls, the vice president for physical facilities and public safety, Jay Wasson, said.

The physical facilities committee is reviewing some old sites for possible new dorms and added a few more possibilities to their search.

Wasson said they are wrapping up review of these sites and trying to find the best way to incorporate them with residential dining activity on campus.

No official plans for new student housing have been released as of Friday’s board meeting, but Wasson said they are looking closely at potential redevelopment for Meredith Residence Hall and possible new housing in the “island area.”

The “island area” is the rectangle plot of land between Russel and University streets and State Street and West Stadium Avenue, Wasson said, which Purdue doesn’t own.

No plan for a timeline has been released, but Wasson said the physical facilities committee plans to make a public presentation about residential housing in the next board meeting on April 14.

Updating Mackey’s control room

Construction projects for the new video boards in Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena have pushed the board to approve a $2.8 million project to upgrade the control room in Mackey Arena.

“It would include a new camera system, updates technical components, new processors, installation and then a warranty associated with that,” said Shawn Taylor, a member of the finance committee.

The equipment currently in the control room was installed in 2011.

“Our current system is like putting low-octane fuel in a high performance engine; it just doesn’t allow the system to operate the way it could or should,” Bobinksi said.

The new equipment would allow the Mackey control room to stream video to the video boards in Ross-Ade and Mackey for longer and with better functionality.

“For instance, you can’t do a ticker on any of those displays. That affects the ability for advertising, which affects sponsorship,” Taylor said. The new system would allow for it.

“While they look amazing today, we are still only using some percentage of their actual resolution capability,” Bobinski said. “We’re not providing signal that the boards are capable of producing. The new equipment allows us to do that.”

While Ross-Ade is still under construction, the board plans to have the new equipment in working order before Purdue’s football game against Fresno State in the fall.