Missouri State

Missouri clears nearly 200 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana; sales underway

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Illinois spending on 'megasites' to attract manufacturers and industrial centers

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations.
ILLINOIS STATE
House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket

It appears increasingly likely that speed enforcement cameras will be deployed on Indiana highways in the not-too-distant future. The Republican-controlled House voted 70-28 Monday to advance House Bill 1015 to the Republican-controlled Senate, which approved a similar speed camera proposal during the 2022 General Assembly. If both chambers this year...
INDIANA STATE
Stitt again calls for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate. Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’

The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
PA Department of Revenue warns of scam letters

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue on Monday warned residents to look out for scam letters that are being sent out this tax filing season. The department said one recurring scam involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail. The "Final Demand for Payment" letters threaten wage garnishment and the seizure of property or assets unless the recipient calls a phone number to satisfy a lien.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lawmakers divided over Youngkin's tax cuts, spending plans

(The Center Square) – With just a few weeks left in the legislative session, Virginia lawmakers in the House and Senate disagree on whether or not a key piece of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget amendments – $1 billion in tax cuts – should be included in the state’s amended spending plan.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rep. Alan Powell

Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […]
GEORGIA STATE
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district

MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. Crisis...
MANASSA, CO
Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

Newly-appointed state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, participates in the opening session of the Oregon House on Feb. 1, 2022. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator.
PORTLAND, OR
Carol Blood

OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state's federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing "deep concerns" about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hochul seeks to loosen leash on physicians' assistants

ALBANY — A turf war between doctors and physician assistants has been ignited at the statehouse as the two sides clash over Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed health care budget. The Medical Society of the State of New York, the lobby organization for doctors, argues the state would be "facilitating silos" in health care by removing restrictions that limit the ability of physician assistants to handle certain procedures without the supervision of a doctor.
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...

