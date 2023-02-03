ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

hailstate.com

Eleventh Ranked Women’s Golf Tied for Third After Opening Round of UCF Challenge

Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf opened the 2023 portion with a stellar first eighteen holes of golf from the UCF Challenge on Sunday. After the first round of play, State is tied for third with host UCF shooting 277 (11-under par). The Bulldogs are five strokes back from Northwestern in second place and nine strokes back from the lead, currently held by second-ranked Wake Forest.
hailstate.com

Smith Earns SEC Player Of The Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Following back-to-back wins over South Carolina and Missouri, Tolu Smith was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season announced Monday by the conference office. Smith posted 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he became the sixth MSU player since...
hailstate.com

Dear Ol’ State: Dawgs Keep On Rolling

Mississippi State men's basketball won its third straight game over the weekend as the Bulldogs claimed a victory over Missouri. On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss the win, then bring you exclusive interviews with Cameron Matthews, Tyler Stevenson and head coach Chris Jans. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com

WBK Preview: vs Tennessee

STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs are back in action Monday night inside The Hump after having a week off. Mississippi State will host Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of its three games this week. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5 SEC) vs RV/RV Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC)
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Earn Sunday Sweep

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis earned a doubleheader sweep of Memphis and Jackson State on Sunday. The Bulldogs (8-1) began the day by dropping the doubles point to Memphis (1-6) only to battle back to earn the win with four singles victories for a 4-1 win over the Tigers at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. MSU then shutout its second opponent, Jackson State, 7-0 for a twin bill sweep inside the Rula Tennis Pavilion.
hailstate.com

Wells Soaks In Return To The Hump

STARKVILLE – Several years had passed since Kalpatrick Wells had last walked into the Humphrey Coliseum before he arrived for Mississippi State's Saturday game against Missouri. The former MSU center was last in attendance a few seasons back when the school honored previous players. Yet no matter how much...
