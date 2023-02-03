Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
hailstate.com
Eleventh Ranked Women’s Golf Tied for Third After Opening Round of UCF Challenge
Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf opened the 2023 portion with a stellar first eighteen holes of golf from the UCF Challenge on Sunday. After the first round of play, State is tied for third with host UCF shooting 277 (11-under par). The Bulldogs are five strokes back from Northwestern in second place and nine strokes back from the lead, currently held by second-ranked Wake Forest.
hailstate.com
Smith Earns SEC Player Of The Week Award
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Following back-to-back wins over South Carolina and Missouri, Tolu Smith was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season announced Monday by the conference office. Smith posted 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he became the sixth MSU player since...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Dawgs Keep On Rolling
Mississippi State men's basketball won its third straight game over the weekend as the Bulldogs claimed a victory over Missouri. On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss the win, then bring you exclusive interviews with Cameron Matthews, Tyler Stevenson and head coach Chris Jans. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com
WBK Preview: vs Tennessee
STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs are back in action Monday night inside The Hump after having a week off. Mississippi State will host Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of its three games this week. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5 SEC) vs RV/RV Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC)
hailstate.com
37th Annual Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Pearl River Resort set for April 14-16, Features Brett Eldredge Concert
STARKVILLE – Headlined by an on-field concert with country music sensation Brett Eldredge at Dudy Noble Field, the 37th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, presented by Pearl River Resort, will be held April 14-16, on Mississippi State's campus. Bulldog fans have plenty to look forward to during the spring homecoming...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Earn Sunday Sweep
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis earned a doubleheader sweep of Memphis and Jackson State on Sunday. The Bulldogs (8-1) began the day by dropping the doubles point to Memphis (1-6) only to battle back to earn the win with four singles victories for a 4-1 win over the Tigers at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. MSU then shutout its second opponent, Jackson State, 7-0 for a twin bill sweep inside the Rula Tennis Pavilion.
hailstate.com
Wells Soaks In Return To The Hump
STARKVILLE – Several years had passed since Kalpatrick Wells had last walked into the Humphrey Coliseum before he arrived for Mississippi State's Saturday game against Missouri. The former MSU center was last in attendance a few seasons back when the school honored previous players. Yet no matter how much...
Comments / 0