Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer

The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
Drug Offers Long-Term Heart Protection for Childhood Cancer Survivors

When children with cancer received dexrazoxane alongside their chemotherapy, they tended to have fewer heart complications in the short and long term. While chemotherapy agents can be toxic to patients’ heart function, recent research showed that children with cancer who were administered dexrazoxane before the chemotherapy agent doxorubicin had fewer cardiac complications for nearly two decades after treatment, compared to those who did not receive dexrazoxane.
XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant: Questions patients may have

While it may be a new year, the same problem remains: COVID-19. This time, though, it is a subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, known as XBB.1.5, that is the dominant strain in parts of the United States. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our...
Despite Rapid Increase in Immunotherapy Use for Lung Cancer, Survival Benefit for Older Patients Is Modest

Since 2015, the use of immunotherapies has increased for both young and older patients, but the survival benefit is more evident in younger patients, findings demonstrated. Over the past decade, the use of immunotherapy as treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has increased rapidly, although survival benefits from these therapies have been limited, especially in older patients, according to recent study findings.
Doctors recommend fallopian tube removal to prevent cancer

NEW YORK - Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Some doctors have renewed calls for some women to remove their fallopian tubes, even if they don't have a high genetic risk. It follows what many call a disappointing study about screening for the disease. Women - even those without a genetic mutation for ovarian cancer - are being urged to consider removing their fallopian tubes. "I'm not, by any means, advocating that someone who is at average risk go to their doctor and say 'Hey, do this surgery...
Understanding Bladder Cancer Stages

Bladder cancer staging helps determine which treatment options should be pursued as well as your overall outlook. If you receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer, your doctor will want to determine its stage. There are two main ways to stage bladder cancer: the TNM system and the number system. Doctors...
The Difficult Decisions Are the Most Important Ones When Fighting Cancer

I recently reflected on the most difficult decision I faced during my experience with cancer. I was recently asked if I had any difficult conversations with friends or family about my cancer experience. The answer is not really; I’ve been pretty lucky that all the people in my corner have...
Debunking Myths of Clinical Trials for Cancer

As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Dr. Miriam Atkins, on behalf of the Community Oncology Alliance, about clinical trials in cancer care. Colleen Moretti: What are some common challenges that we're seeing in clinical trials right now?. Dr. Miriam Atkins: The...
LNN Reader Describes Her Negative Reaction to Pfizer Shot

“I took the first shot around May,” Rivky* begins, in her response to LNN’s post regarding a Pfizer’s most recent public invitation for new clinical trials. “I was totally fine. And then when I got the second shot, around June, I immediately began not feeling well within 12-24 hours.”

