10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: February edition
RENT OF LISTINGS (JAN.)AVERAGE ASKING. Studio prices are down nearly 29% in Back Bay and more than 17% Downtown since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Feb. 6. The asking price of a one-bedroom fell more than 13% in Back Bay and 11.3% Downtown, while the cost of a two-bedroom slipped nearly 10% and just north of 2% in those neighborhoods, respectively.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Treehouse In Massachusetts Where You Can Spend The Night
Have you ever dreamt of spending the night in a treehouse? Treehouses are enchanting structures up in the treetops that will make anyone feel like a kid again. There’s one treehouse in Massachusetts that’s tucked away in the town of Truro and you will absolutely love it! Let’s take a look.
NECN
Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals
Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
2 hurt, residents evacuated after car goes airborne, slams into Revere apartment building
At least two people were injured, and four residents were evacuated from their homes after a car went airborne and slammed into an apartment building in Revere on Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts couple with humble beginnings opens new auburn business
A new business in Auburn is making it easier to snap selfies and the married owners have a backstory that’s positively Massachusetts.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
National Pizza Day: Where to find deals and cheap slices Thursday
BOSTON - National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9, and there are deals to be found at chain restaurants and local pizzerias. Below we've compiled a list of eateries that are serving up buy-one-get-one-free pizza offers, cheap slices and other fun specials for the day in the Boston area.Bardo's Bar Pizza (South Boston) : Dine-in customers can enter for a chance to win free pizza for a yearBertucci's: 50% of all pizza with code PIZZADAYBoardwalk Pizza (South Boston & Marina Bay): $2 cheese and pepperoni slicesChuck E. Cheese: Buy one large, one-topping pizza and get one free (dine-in only)Circle K:...
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
nbcboston.com
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NECN
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
capeandislands.org
Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries
BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
Comments / 1