Everett, MA

WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: February edition

RENT OF LISTINGS (JAN.)AVERAGE ASKING. Studio prices are down nearly 29% in Back Bay and more than 17% Downtown since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Feb. 6. The asking price of a one-bedroom fell more than 13% in Back Bay and 11.3% Downtown, while the cost of a two-bedroom slipped nearly 10% and just north of 2% in those neighborhoods, respectively.
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
OnlyInYourState

There's A Treehouse In Massachusetts Where You Can Spend The Night

Have you ever dreamt of spending the night in a treehouse? Treehouses are enchanting structures up in the treetops that will make anyone feel like a kid again. There’s one treehouse in Massachusetts that’s tucked away in the town of Truro and you will absolutely love it! Let’s take a look.
NECN

Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals

Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
CBS Boston

National Pizza Day: Where to find deals and cheap slices Thursday

BOSTON - National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9, and there are deals to be found at chain restaurants and local pizzerias. Below we've compiled a list of eateries that are serving up buy-one-get-one-free pizza offers, cheap slices and other fun specials for the day in the Boston area.Bardo's Bar Pizza (South Boston) : Dine-in customers can enter for a chance to win free pizza for a yearBertucci's: 50% of all pizza with code PIZZADAYBoardwalk Pizza (South Boston & Marina Bay): $2 cheese and pepperoni slicesChuck E. Cheese: Buy one large, one-topping pizza and get one free (dine-in only)Circle K:...
nbcboston.com

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NECN

Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams

Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
capeandislands.org

Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries

BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
