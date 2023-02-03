Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers appears to be down a starter for Tuesday’s top-25 matchup with IU
The tall task of ending a long losing streak to Rutgers might have become a bit more manageable for Indiana. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said on a Sunday evening television appearance starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” after suffering a leg injury on Saturday against Michigan State. Mag left that game and did not return.
Here's What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana claimed what many said to be the biggest win of the week in college basketball, defeating No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Here's what national media members said about the win.
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana knocks off No. 1 Purdue
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Victory Over Purdue
No. 1 Purdue traveled to Bloomington on Saturday for the first of two Big Ten matchups this season with Indiana. The Hoosiers dominated the first half and held off a Purdue rally in the second half to win 79-74.
Indiana college basketball rivalry heats up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game. Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire. The Purdue Alumni Club of […]
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Purdue
Mike Woodson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 79-74 win against Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Filed to: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mike Woodson, Purdue Boilermakers, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
14news.com
Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Castle H.S.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school wrestlers are moving ever so closer to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On Saturday, the IHSAA held regional tournaments all around the state. The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to semistate. Here are the results from the wrestling regional hosted by Castle High School.
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
wbiw.com
Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
Special Olympics holds Polar Plunge fundraiser in Greenwood
Today Special Olympics held its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser to support the training and competition of the nearly 16,000 Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
fox5atlanta.com
Ciera Breland disappearance: Husband Xavier Breland faces extradition to Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. - The husband of missing Indiana mother Ciera Breland could be returning to the Hoosier state soon. Xavier Breland, who remains the sole "person of interest" in her disappearance, faces extradition from Georgia on unrelated charges. Xavier was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious...
