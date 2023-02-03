Read full article on original website
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
KRMS Radio
Arson Blamed for 50-Acre Brush Fire in Roach
Officials say arson is being blamed for a brush fire that torched around 50 acres in the Roach area. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around the lake when the initial report was received around 2:15 PM on Saturday. No structures were in danger and no injuries...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
Man shot, killed at Cuba, Mo. park
CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri. A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that...
kjluradio.com
Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase
Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.org
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained tried to wake McDonald for breakfast. On-site medical personnel determined she was dead.
