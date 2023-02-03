Giant Eagle will stop mailing its weekly ad circulars to consumers in its home market of Pittsburgh, effective March 2. A notice in the most recent circular announced that the circulars were “moving from your mailbox to your inbox” and provided a QR code that customers can scan to create a digital account and to begin receiving the weekly circulars digitally. Customers can also download the circular via the company’s mobile app and can access the circular for their local store through the Giant Eagle website.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO