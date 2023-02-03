Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pitt News
Reloading and rebooting: A look at Pitt basketball’s 2023 recruiting
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Pitt men’s basketball is currently tied for second place in the ACC with a probable chance at making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016. Inversely, women’s basketball has a 1-11 record in conference play, ranking dead last in the ACC.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title
Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
Person with gun taken into custody after Mars basketball game
A person with a gun was taken into custody after a basketball game at Mars Area High School Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport pitcher Rape uses showcase to catch eye of Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
A showcase in New Jersey in July changed the landscape of Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape’s baseball career. It is where the left-handed pitcher hit 90 mph on a radar gun for the first time, and he caught the eye of some major Division-I baseball coaches, including Penn State assistant Dallas Burke.
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Feb. 6, 2023
Monroeville Public Library will host a presentation by Amethyst of Pittsburgh Belly Dance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Amethyst will offer a brief lecture on the history and practice of belly dance, demonstrate it and lead interested participants in some of the opening moves. You can register using this link: tinyurl.com/mplblydnc and clicking the RSVP button.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Above-average temperatures expected in Pittsburgh all week
A warmup is coming to the Pittsburgh region this week, along with some rays of sunshine and some rain showers that appear to defy Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of six more weeks of winter. Monday’s high will reach 40 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time...
Supermarket News
Giant Eagle ends mailed weekly circulars in Pittsburgh
Giant Eagle will stop mailing its weekly ad circulars to consumers in its home market of Pittsburgh, effective March 2. A notice in the most recent circular announced that the circulars were “moving from your mailbox to your inbox” and provided a QR code that customers can scan to create a digital account and to begin receiving the weekly circulars digitally. Customers can also download the circular via the company’s mobile app and can access the circular for their local store through the Giant Eagle website.
School bus crashes in busy Summer Hill intersection
A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash this morning in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
tubecityonline.com
35th District Candidate: Matt Gergely
Matt Gergely is the endorsed Democratic candidate for the 35th Legislative District. The election is Tuesday, Feb. 7:. I was born and raised in McKeesport. I’m a ’98 graduate of McKeesport High School and an IUP college graduate of 2002. I have been involved with politics life-long, such as being a part of political consulting and the city administrative staff for the mayor. I was also business manager of the McKeesport Area School District for three years.
pittsburghbettertimes.com
Wheel of Yinzer Live Game Show – Team PTL vs. Team YaJagoff!
PTL fans, come on down, and let’s make a deal. The password is… charity…. and do we have the gameshow for you! It’s time for the annual PALentine’s Day gameshow between Team PTL and Team YaJagoff. February 10th, Team YaJagoff Podcast and “YaJagoff on Q”...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0