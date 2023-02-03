ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Driskell Center's Archives Receives Gift of Influential Artist and Art Historian Michael D. Harris' Archive, the Michael D. Harris Collection

umd.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umd.edu

Mid-Atlantic Climate Action Hub Launches With $2.2M Grant From Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

A $2.2 million grant will help launch a University of Maryland-led initiative to address the effects of environmental racism and climate change across the mid-Atlantic region, providing financial and training support and advocating for policy changes. The Mid-Atlantic Climate Action Hub (MATCH) will build connections across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy