The crypto market has become one of the most revered acquisition vehicles globally. And even though the market is weathering a bearish stint, it is good to see many taking an interest in promising projects. In the past, established coins received unrelenting backing from most users. However, the recent plummeting of prices has had many revise the approach. In particular, Bitcoin and Ethereum took big hits to their valuations, costing investors chunks of money and forcing many to rethink their positions.

1 DAY AGO