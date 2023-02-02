ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Poised for Tremendous Gains as BTC and ETH Recuperate

Last week saw prices of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), continue their new year advance. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have recently surged as they strive to recover losses suffered after the collapse of the FTX exchange in November 2022. Last Friday, Bitcoin (BTC) gained 9.36% while...
zycrypto.com

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Presale Lights Up Market with 235% Spike, Appears Better Than MATIC and HBAR

The crypto market has become one of the most revered acquisition vehicles globally. And even though the market is weathering a bearish stint, it is good to see many taking an interest in promising projects. In the past, established coins received unrelenting backing from most users. However, the recent plummeting of prices has had many revise the approach. In particular, Bitcoin and Ethereum took big hits to their valuations, costing investors chunks of money and forcing many to rethink their positions.
zycrypto.com

OptionBlitz Leverages Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol Arbitrum For Its Social Trading, Turbo And Zero-Day Options

OptionBlitz, a decentralized option and social trading platform, announced ground-breaking multiple cutting-edge trading options as it prepares for its BLX token sale. According to the OptionBlitz team, the platform will deploy into the Ethereum Layer Arbitrum in February. The deployment will offer unique trading options like Turbo and zero-day. Later in the month, OptionBlitz will run a two-stage BLX token presale running from February 28 to March 28, 2023. The first stage will have the token selling for 0.1 USDC/BLX; for the second stage, the price will rise from 0.1 to 0.4 USDC/BLX.
zycrypto.com

NFTs, DeFi Off to a Bright Start in 2023, January Outlook Reveals

Recent on-chain observations from DappRadar and cryptoslam.io reveal positive uptrends in DeFi and NFT sales for the month of January. Over $997 million was recorded in total sales over the 31-day period representing a 41% uptick from December figures. Behind NFT Gains. Table leader Mutant Ape Yacht Club topped the...

