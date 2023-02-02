Read full article on original website
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Poised for Tremendous Gains as BTC and ETH Recuperate
Last week saw prices of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), continue their new year advance. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have recently surged as they strive to recover losses suffered after the collapse of the FTX exchange in November 2022. Last Friday, Bitcoin (BTC) gained 9.36% while...
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Presale Lights Up Market with 235% Spike, Appears Better Than MATIC and HBAR
The crypto market has become one of the most revered acquisition vehicles globally. And even though the market is weathering a bearish stint, it is good to see many taking an interest in promising projects. In the past, established coins received unrelenting backing from most users. However, the recent plummeting of prices has had many revise the approach. In particular, Bitcoin and Ethereum took big hits to their valuations, costing investors chunks of money and forcing many to rethink their positions.
How High Is The Crypto Fear? New Survey Shows That 72% Of Institutional Traders Are Skeptical Of Digital Assets In 2023
A new survey carried out by JPMorgan reveals that nearly three-quarters of institutional traders will not mingle with digital assets this year. Only 14% of survey participants showed keen interest in continuing or beginning trading in cryptocurrencies this year. The view that blockchain technology is the catalyst to reshape finance...
Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index Stays In “Greed Zone” For 13 Straight Days — Can BTC Sustain The Bull Run?
Bitcoin has entered the greed zone with the Fear and Greed Index at a 10-month high of 61, signalling a strong bullish sentiment. The recent change in investors’ sentiments comes following BTC’s price surge this year after months in the red zone. Experts share their opinions on the...
DeSo Launches MegaSwap, A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Smart Service With Over $5 Million In Volume
DeSo, a new layer one blockchain, is elated to announce the launch of its revolutionary cross-chain smart service MegaSwap, to enable users securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains. As per the announcement, MegaSwap will allow users to swap coins between blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. This new service...
OptionBlitz Leverages Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol Arbitrum For Its Social Trading, Turbo And Zero-Day Options
OptionBlitz, a decentralized option and social trading platform, announced ground-breaking multiple cutting-edge trading options as it prepares for its BLX token sale. According to the OptionBlitz team, the platform will deploy into the Ethereum Layer Arbitrum in February. The deployment will offer unique trading options like Turbo and zero-day. Later in the month, OptionBlitz will run a two-stage BLX token presale running from February 28 to March 28, 2023. The first stage will have the token selling for 0.1 USDC/BLX; for the second stage, the price will rise from 0.1 to 0.4 USDC/BLX.
Bloomberg’s McGlone Says Crypto’s First Real Recession Has Arrived — But Predicts It’ll End With Something Insanely Good
Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, is convinced the crypto market is presently experiencing its first major recession, an indication that there’s still a long way before the cryptos recover to previous levels. Indeed, if history is anything to go by, the current crypto recession will likely end...
NFTs, DeFi Off to a Bright Start in 2023, January Outlook Reveals
Recent on-chain observations from DappRadar and cryptoslam.io reveal positive uptrends in DeFi and NFT sales for the month of January. Over $997 million was recorded in total sales over the 31-day period representing a 41% uptick from December figures. Behind NFT Gains. Table leader Mutant Ape Yacht Club topped the...
