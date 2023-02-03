Read full article on original website
BBC
Kaitlyn Easson: Missing girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for Kaitlyn Easson, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
BBC
Kaitlyn Easson: Missing girl search continues for second night
The search for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Scottish Borders is continuing for a second night. Police said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of Kaitlyn Easson, who was seen at the Interchange building in Galashiels at about 17:45 on Sunday. The search effort has included...
BBC
Kaitlyn Easson: Police outline last sightings of missing girl
Police have said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Scottish Borders. Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area of Galashiels at about 17:45 on Sunday. A police helicopter as well as mountain rescue teams have joined the search...
BBC
Murder probe after man found dead at Heywood house
The death of a man at a house in Greater Manchester is being treated as murder, police have said. Grandfather Geoffrey Ives, 75, was found at a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale on 29 January. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his death could be suspicious and appealed to...
BBC
Bexhill-on-Sea wheelchair user trapped in flat due to broken lift
A woman who uses a wheelchair has said she has not been able to leave her third floor flat for six weeks after the lift broke down. Elizabeth Grainger relies on an electric wheelchair to leave the building in Bexhill-on-Sea. "I just feel like a prisoner in my own home....
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Private divers join missing dog walker search
A group of private divers are set to join a police search to find missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire 10 days ago. Police believe Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre. Divers have...
BBC
Stoney Cove: Diving instructor sentenced after student's death
An instructor has been sentenced after a novice diver drowned during a training session. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Lance Palmer was responsible for "multiple failings" following the death of Roger Clarke in Stoney Cove, Leicestershire, in June 2018. Mr Clarke's wife says she now fears water following...
BBC
Gorefield crash: Woman dies and two people seriously hurt
A 20-year-old woman died after a Jaguar XKR crashed leaving the driver and another passenger seriously hurt. Emergency services were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech, at 17:00 GMT on Friday. The three people in the car - the only vehicle involved in the crash on Gote Lane - were taken...
